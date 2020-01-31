Meetings

19:34 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:40:17
1
(1)
Abarrio Forever51
38-8OR: 74D
20/1
T: Juan PerezJ: Miguel Vasquez
2
(2)
Queen Of God27
38-8OR: 86D
13/2
T: Alexis DelgadoJ: Santiago Gonzalez
3
(3)
Witez114
38-8OR: 91D
6/4
T: Ian WilkesJ: Chris Landeros
6
(6)
In A Hurry126
38-8OR: 75D
9/2
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: J R Leparoux
7
(7)
Ella Brilla98
38-8OR: 78D
6/4
T: Brian LynchJ: John Velazquez

4
(4)
Good Life Cider77
38-8OR: 76
T: Michael MatzJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
Lost Ticket70
38-8OR: 96
T: William MottJ: Jose Ortiz
8
(8)
Speedy Vanessa36
38-8OR: 85
T: H MotionJ: Javier Castellano

Last year's winner is unavailable

Forecast

Witez (6/4), Ella Brilla (6/4), Lost Ticket (3/1), In A Hurry (9/2), Queen Of God (13/2), Speedy Vanessa (8/1), Good Life Cider (12/1), Abarrio Forever (20/1)

