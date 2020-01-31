Meetings
19:04 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
Makabim22
38-8OR: 76
7/1
2
(2)
Exatlon21
38-8OR: 66D
28/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 80D
9/2
4
(4)
38-8OR: 91
5/4
5
(5)
Bazoo28
38-8OR: 87
2/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 68D
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Quality On Tap (5/4), Bazoo (2/1), Warrant Officer (9/2), Makabim (7/1), Dr G's Hope (12/1), Exatlon (28/1)
