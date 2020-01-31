Meetings

18:04 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Allowance
  • 1m 1f 110y, Firm
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:18:10:15
1
(1)
Shore Magic30
48-9OR: 101BFD
2/1
T: Christophe ClementJ: Paco Lopez
2
(2)
Wise To Listen19
58-9OR: 81
20/1
T: Monica McGoeyJ: Edgar Prado
4
(4)
Differential47
58-9OR: 107D
20/1
T: Michael De PauloJ: Romero Maragh (5)
5
(5)
Gauguin30
78-9OR: 108
6/4
T: William MottJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Totono11
48-9OR: 87
50/1
T: Nick MastronardiJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
7
(7)
Financial System100
68-9OR: 103BF
15/8
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Blockade48
58-9OR: 107
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Jose Ortiz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gauguin (6/4), Financial System (15/8), Shore Magic (2/1), Blockade (7/2), Wise To Listen (20/1), Differential (20/1), Totono (50/1)

