17:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

  • Winter Series Awards At Dundalk Stadium Handicap
  • 5f, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 0.61sOff time:17:00:27
1
(1)
Enough Saidb28
49-12OR: 74BFCD
7/2
T: A FogartyJ: W J Lee

Off the mark at the 10th time of asking when landing a 12 runner handicap contest over C&D last month off a 2lb lower mark. Well held here in the new year but not easily ruled out here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Nigg Bayt,v7
69-11OR: 73CD
7/1
T: J F LevinsJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Winner of one of his 15 starts at this venue, the gelding has been running with plenty of credit in a number of starts over shorter trips earlier in the month over three differing trips. Could be a lively outsider.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
May Remainp44
59-10OR: 72BFCD
8/1
T: P J F MurphyJ: G M Ryan (5)

Won over C&D at the start of November off a 16lb lower mark. Won again over 6f last before a 3¼L defeat when last seen over C&D last month. May need a few to falter.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(13)
Plough Boy14
99-8OR: 70CD
33/1
T: G DonnellyJ: S M Crosse (3)

Winner of two of his 10 races over C&D but is currently in a below-par run of form, well held in a number of starts at this venue since September.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Super Juliusp14
69-8OR: 70D
25/1
T: S DonohoeJ: M A Enright

Winner of five of his 39 Flat starts in his career, the Bated Breath gelding is yet to hit the frame in four starts at this track. Profile suggests he is worth taking on again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Billyfairplayp18
69-7OR: 69BFC
7/1
T: John FeaneJ: B M Coen (3)

Course winner who has hit the frame over C&D. Second of five beaten a head behind Kodiline on a trip to Wolverhampton over 7f earlier this month. Not the most reliable of sorts but may play a part in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(11)
Red Cymbalb,t14
59-7OR: 69CD
8/1
T: Anthony McCannJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Decent record over C&D, winning a 13-runner handicap off a 14lb lower mark before a gallant second of 14 a head adrift of Lapilli, both starts earlier this month. Beaten into third over 6f on latest start but another bold show looks likely.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(12)
Early Callt28
59-4OR: 66D
12/1
T: Michael MulvanyJ: G F Carroll

Solid enough efforts over C&D at this venue since November but is still searching for a breakthrough success in six starts over the combination. No surprise to witness a big run.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(2)
Birkenheadp32
39-3OR: 80D
6/1
T: Les EyreJ: R P Whelan

Interesting British raider for North Yorkshire trainer. Off the mark on the AW at Lingfield in November before a dismal effort at the same venue last month. Market likely to reveal expectations.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(8)
Sabrina Fairchildt44
59-1OR: 63C
9/2
T: S LynamJ: W M Lordan

Running well in defeat on return to this surface following a progressive summer campaign on turf. Good effort on latest starts over C&D last month and is one for any shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(3)
Danz Giftt21
98-13OR: 61CD
12/1
T: Ms Sheila LaveryJ: R C Colgan

All five appearances at this venue last season was over C&D with a second of nine his best effort in February. Sixth of 14 beaten 2L behind Lapilli earlier this month the geldings handicap mark continues to fall but hard to be confident at present.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(7)
Zeeshan42
38-4OR: 45
80/1
T: D M ChristieJ: K J Leonard

Colt by Anjaal out of a Piccolo mare mare. Closely related to French winner over 7½f Andreino. Last of 14 before a 12th of 14 on all three career starts so far at this venue since November.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

7
(4)
Offline152
49-7OR: 69
T: A SlatteryJ: P A Harnett

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6View The Bay48-94/1Full Result
T: A SlatteryJ: B M Coen

Betting

Forecast

Enough Said (7/2), Sabrina Fairchild (9/2), Birkenhead (6/1), Nigg Bay (7/1), Billyfairplay (7/1), May Remain (8/1), Red Cymbal (8/1), Early Call (12/1), Danz Gift (12/1), Offline (16/1), Super Julius (25/1), Plough Boy (33/1), Zeeshan (80/1)

Verdict

Off the mark at the 10th time of asking when landing a 12 runner handicap contest over C&D last month off a 2lb lower mark, ENOUGH SAID can add to his tally in the opener. The four-year-old can hold off the attentions in the closings stages of Red Cymbal who can emerge as the biggest danger coming off a strong pace earlier in the contest. Billyfairplay and May Remain can be both expected to be doing their best work down the middle of track in the closing stages. C&D winner Danz Gift could go well at a price, now back on his last winning mark.
  1. Enough Said
  2. Red Cymbal
  3. Billyfairplay

Video Replay

