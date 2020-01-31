Verdict

Enough Said Red Cymbal Billyfairplay

Off the mark at the 10th time of asking when landing a 12 runner handicap contest over C&D last month off a 2lb lower mark,can add to his tally in the opener. The four-year-old can hold off the attentions in the closings stages ofwho can emerge as the biggest danger coming off a strong pace earlier in the contest.andcan be both expected to be doing their best work down the middle of track in the closing stages. C&D winnercould go well at a price, now back on his last winning mark.