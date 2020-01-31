17:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Off the mark at the 10th time of asking when landing a 12 runner handicap contest over C&D last month off a 2lb lower mark. Well held here in the new year but not easily ruled out here.
Winner of one of his 15 starts at this venue, the gelding has been running with plenty of credit in a number of starts over shorter trips earlier in the month over three differing trips. Could be a lively outsider.
Won over C&D at the start of November off a 16lb lower mark. Won again over 6f last before a 3¼L defeat when last seen over C&D last month. May need a few to falter.
Winner of two of his 10 races over C&D but is currently in a below-par run of form, well held in a number of starts at this venue since September.
Winner of five of his 39 Flat starts in his career, the Bated Breath gelding is yet to hit the frame in four starts at this track. Profile suggests he is worth taking on again.
Course winner who has hit the frame over C&D. Second of five beaten a head behind Kodiline on a trip to Wolverhampton over 7f earlier this month. Not the most reliable of sorts but may play a part in this company.
Decent record over C&D, winning a 13-runner handicap off a 14lb lower mark before a gallant second of 14 a head adrift of Lapilli, both starts earlier this month. Beaten into third over 6f on latest start but another bold show looks likely.
Solid enough efforts over C&D at this venue since November but is still searching for a breakthrough success in six starts over the combination. No surprise to witness a big run.
Interesting British raider for North Yorkshire trainer. Off the mark on the AW at Lingfield in November before a dismal effort at the same venue last month. Market likely to reveal expectations.
Running well in defeat on return to this surface following a progressive summer campaign on turf. Good effort on latest starts over C&D last month and is one for any shortlist.
All five appearances at this venue last season was over C&D with a second of nine his best effort in February. Sixth of 14 beaten 2L behind Lapilli earlier this month the geldings handicap mark continues to fall but hard to be confident at present.
Colt by Anjaal out of a Piccolo mare mare. Closely related to French winner over 7½f Andreino. Last of 14 before a 12th of 14 on all three career starts so far at this venue since November.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|View The Bay
|4
|8-9
|4/1
|Full Result
|T: A SlatteryJ: B M Coen
Betting
Forecast
Enough Said (7/2), Sabrina Fairchild (9/2), Birkenhead (6/1), Nigg Bay (7/1), Billyfairplay (7/1), May Remain (8/1), Red Cymbal (8/1), Early Call (12/1), Danz Gift (12/1), Offline (16/1), Super Julius (25/1), Plough Boy (33/1), Zeeshan (80/1)
Verdict
- Enough Said
- Red Cymbal
- Billyfairplay
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.