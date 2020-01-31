18:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Ran as well as could be expected on the daughter of Excelebration first start for over 15 months finishing half way down the 12-runner field over 1m2½f earlier this month.
Red Jazz filly showed minor promise on debut but has been well held when never a threat in a couple of starts, both at Naas, between May and July last year. Plenty to prove on AW debut.
Daughter of Sir Prancealot out of a Sinndar mare. Not disgraced in a couple of initial starts at this track, both runs coming over C&D but improvement needed if he is to take this event.
Daughter of Dark Angel out of a Zafonic mare. Closely related to 'Black Types' Desert Blossom, Taqseem and Flaming Spear. A victory not expected to be far away if her first couple of efforts are taken into account.
10-race maiden. Fourth of eight no impression on the leaders finishing 11L behind the leaders on first AW start here earlier this month. Others more appealing on the balance of recent sorties.
Requinto filly out of a Danehill mare. Closely related to seven-time winner Chapter And Verse successful between 7f and 1m2f. Eased inside final furlong on racecourse debut in a 7f contest at this track earlier this month. More needed.
Daughter of So You Think out of a Johar mare. Makes little appeal based on what she has shown in a couple of starts at this venue over 7f and 1m4f since November.
By Erewhon out of a Danzig mare. Two-race mare, well held on both career starts. Not seen since May and others hold stronger claims.
Daughter of Camacho out of a Namid mare. Closely related to two-time winner Wirral Girl, successful over 5f/6f. Needs to improve on dismal debut over 7f in October and unlikely to make a significant impact in first-time hood.
Fourth of 14 beaten 1½L over 7f at this track early last month on her final start for trainer Noel Meade. Never a factor in a couple of starts over C&D for new connections and looks up against it in first-time cheekpieces.
Filly by Zebedee out of a Muhtathir mare. Ran well in defeat on debut finishing fourth of 16 from a negative draw at Gowran Park in April before disappointing as the odds on favourite in a Listowel 7f contest when last seen in June. Best watched.
Seven-race maiden. Failed to build on a fine debut here in November over C&D when finding no extra over 1f over the same combination last month. Could be a little early to be writing the daughter of Tamayuz off just yet.
A career best effort at Fairyhouse in July appears to be somewhat of a one off with the daughter of Toronado producing a couple of listless efforts over 6f and 1m on turf when last seen in August. Hard to fancy.
Six-race maiden who has hit the frame in three starts at this venue. Last of 14 when racing four/five wide over C&D earlier this month. No surprise to see improved effort in first-time cheekpieces.
Betting
Forecast
Annie B (5/4), Plum Perfect (3/1), Mairead Kate (7/2), Red Bloodedcruiser (10/1), Basrah Breeze (14/1), Lottieloveheart (20/1), Amaira (20/1), Aishling's Secret (33/1), Angel In The Sky (40/1), Rosy Life (40/1), Coill Na Sionainne (66/1), Amareddy (66/1), Janets Wish (100/1), Cookie Policy (100/1), Callmejango (100/1)
Verdict
- Annie B
- Mairead Kate
- Plum Perfect
