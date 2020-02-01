Meetings
03:18 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
Maga Man34
58-8OR: 94
11/2
2
(2)
48-8OR: 98D
7/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 86D
13/2
4
(4)
68-8OR: 94D
16/1
5
(5)
88-8OR: 97BFD
4/1
6
(6)
Bistraya21
78-8OR: 100D
13/8
7
(7)
58-11OR: 85D
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bistraya (13/8), Jimi's A Star (7/2), Just Stormin (4/1), Maga Man (11/2), Prizeless (13/2), Taken Back (16/1), Galaxy Builder (16/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed