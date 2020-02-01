Meetings

03:18 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$27,720.002nd$8,801.003rd$4,400.004th$3,080.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:03:22:50
1
(1)
Maga Man34
58-8OR: 94
11/2
T: Guy SmithJ: Gerard Melancon
2
(2)
Jimi's A Star58
48-8OR: 98D
7/2
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Emanuel Nieves
3
(3)
Prizeless56
48-8OR: 86D
13/2
T: Andrea AliJ: Ty Kennedy
4
(4)
Galaxy Builder34
68-8OR: 94D
16/1
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Just Stormin35
88-8OR: 97BFD
4/1
T: Allen LandryJ: Kerwin Clark
6
(6)
Bistraya21
78-8OR: 100D
13/8
T: Keith BourgeoisJ: Timothy Thornton
7
(7)
Taken Back20
58-11OR: 85D
16/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Filemon Rodriguez

Betting

Forecast

Bistraya (13/8), Jimi's A Star (7/2), Just Stormin (4/1), Maga Man (11/2), Prizeless (13/2), Taken Back (16/1), Galaxy Builder (16/1)

