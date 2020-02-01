Meetings

02:50 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Untethered Soul14
68-8OR: 69D
9/1
T: Donald BrunoJ: Daniel Flores
2
(2)
Samurai'sfirstlady71
68-11OR: 84
15/2
T: Matthew LoreficeJ: Carlos Lozada
3
(3)
Asdrubal15
88-11OR: 79D
7/4
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Rohan Singh
4
(4)
Champagne Moment23
58-8OR: 72D
11/2
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Joel Dominguez
5
(5)
Tiz The Time14
78-8OR: 72D
6/1
T: Ceburn BakerJ: Jansen Melancon
6
(6)
Gladys' Frontier29
68-8OR: 65D
8/1
T: Thomas SamJ: Paulina Ramirez
7
(7)
L L L College Fund71
68-8OR: 66D
18/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Devin Magnon
8
(8)
Miss Cindy Lou Who29
68-11OR: 69D
4/1
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Timothy Thornton
9
(9)
Eight Grand29
78-11OR: 63D
33/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Gerardo Mora

Betting

Forecast

Asdrubal (7/4), Miss Cindy Lou Who (4/1), Champagne Moment (11/2), Tiz The Time (6/1), Samurai'sfirstlady (15/2), Gladys' Frontier (8/1), Untethered Soul (9/1), L L L College Fund (18/1), Eight Grand (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

