Meetings
02:50 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
68-8OR: 69D
9/1
2
(2)
68-11OR: 84
15/2
3
(3)
Asdrubal15
88-11OR: 79D
7/4
4
(4)
58-8OR: 72D
11/2
5
(5)
78-8OR: 72D
6/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 65D
8/1
7
(7)
68-8OR: 66D
18/1
8
(8)
68-11OR: 69D
4/1
9
(9)
78-11OR: 63D
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Asdrubal (7/4), Miss Cindy Lou Who (4/1), Champagne Moment (11/2), Tiz The Time (6/1), Samurai'sfirstlady (15/2), Gladys' Frontier (8/1), Untethered Soul (9/1), L L L College Fund (18/1), Eight Grand (33/1)
