Meetings
02:20 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 78D
10/1
2
(2)
48-5OR: 85D
15/2
4
(4)
78-8OR: 91D
9/4
5
(5)
58-8OR: 85D
16/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 86D
2/1
7
(7)
98-5OR: 92D
14/1
8
(8)
88-8OR: 86
4/1
9
(9)
68-5OR: 84D
16/1
10
(10)
78-5OR: 81D
25/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Quality Production22
68-5OR: 88
T: Terry VanceJ: Gerard Melancon
11
(11)
Half Ours To Keep48
48-8OR: 80
T: Beverly BurressJ: Timothy Thornton
12
(12)
Sea Treaty14
98-8OR: 91
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Joel Dominguez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fulkerson (2/1), Hatties Jewel (9/4), Quality Production (7/2), Tapit Wicked (4/1), Sea Treaty (6/1), Natealyze (15/2), Trapper Peak (10/1), Macandales (14/1), Half Ours To Keep (15/1), Red Wined Up (16/1), Foolish Prince (16/1), Lip Service (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed