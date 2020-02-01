Meetings

02:20 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$10,080.002nd$3,200.003rd$1,600.004th$1,120.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:24:45
1
(1)
Trapper Peak35
58-8OR: 78D
10/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Joel Dominguez
2
(2)
Natealyze30
48-5OR: 85D
15/2
T: Allen LandryJ: Timothy Thornton
4
(4)
Hatties Jewel22
78-8OR: 91D
9/4
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
5
(5)
Foolish Prince29
58-8OR: 85D
16/1
T: Randy DegeyterJ: Jansen Melancon
6
(6)
Fulkerson15
68-8OR: 86D
2/1
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Ty Kennedy
7
(7)
Macandales16
98-5OR: 92D
14/1
T: Bethany TaylorJ: Efigenio Ruiz
8
(8)
Tapit Wicked23
88-8OR: 86
4/1
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Diego Saenz
9
(9)
Red Wined Up29
68-5OR: 84D
16/1
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero
10
(10)
Lip Service69
78-5OR: 81D
25/1
T: Cody McdanielJ: Devin Magnon

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Quality Production22
68-5OR: 88
T: Terry VanceJ: Gerard Melancon
11
(11)
Half Ours To Keep48
48-8OR: 80
T: Beverly BurressJ: Timothy Thornton
12
(12)
Sea Treaty14
98-8OR: 91
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Joel Dominguez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fulkerson (2/1), Hatties Jewel (9/4), Quality Production (7/2), Tapit Wicked (4/1), Sea Treaty (6/1), Natealyze (15/2), Trapper Peak (10/1), Macandales (14/1), Half Ours To Keep (15/1), Red Wined Up (16/1), Foolish Prince (16/1), Lip Service (25/1)

