Meetings
01:50 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
58-5OR: 59D
8/1
2
(2)
78-8OR: 56D
20/1
3
(3)
48-5OR: 70D
11/4
4
(4)
58-5OR: 75D
11/1
5
(5)
No No No16
48-5OR: 75D
10/3
6
(6)
R Marie69
48-8OR: 65D
11/8
7
(7)
68-8OR: 62D
33/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 66D
18/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
R Marie (11/8), Given Kisses (11/4), No No No (10/3), She's Seventeen (8/1), Honey Hearts (11/1), Terri's Temper (18/1), Palmettovowmenot (20/1), Sweet Apple (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed