01:50 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:55:31
1
(1)
She's Seventeen151
58-5OR: 59D
8/1
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Emanuel Nieves
2
(2)
Palmettovowmenot22
78-8OR: 56D
20/1
T: Russell GiangrossoJ: Devin Magnon
3
(3)
Given Kisses16
48-5OR: 70D
11/4
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
4
(4)
Honey Hearts16
58-5OR: 75D
11/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Efigenio Ruiz
5
(5)
No No No16
48-5OR: 75D
10/3
T: Scott GelnerJ: Thomas Pompell
6
(6)
R Marie69
48-8OR: 65D
11/8
T: Joseph FosterJ: Joel Dominguez
7
(7)
Sweet Apple99
68-8OR: 62D
33/1
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rohan Singh
8
(8)
Terri's Temper9
48-8OR: 66D
18/1
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Luis Batista

Betting

Forecast

R Marie (11/8), Given Kisses (11/4), No No No (10/3), She's Seventeen (8/1), Honey Hearts (11/1), Terri's Temper (18/1), Palmettovowmenot (20/1), Sweet Apple (33/1)

