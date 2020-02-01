Meetings

01:21 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:24:33
1
(1)
Familiar Rhythm9
58-8OR: 75D
3/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Jose Guerrero
2
(2)
Due Apeal28
68-5OR: 78D
16/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Eguard Tejera
3
(3)
Two Mikes N Doc G49
58-8OR: 72D
2/1
T: R FaucheuxJ: Ty Kennedy
4
(4)
Raise Em Up64
58-8OR: 70D
33/1
T: Terry CookseyJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Stanton C21
78-8OR: 73D
18/1
T: Brent MorrisJ: Nicasio Gonzalez
6
(6)
Actif One21
68-5OR: 78D
10/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Gerardo Mora
7
(7)
Halo Redding22
68-5OR: 74
18/1
T: Patrick MeauxJ: Luis Batista
8
(8)
Simba's Pride13
58-8OR: 67D
16/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Gerard Melancon
9
(9)
Hot Ten22
58-5OR: 74
14/1
T: Judy BeavinJ: Paulina Ramirez
10
(10)
Intimidating16
58-8OR: 79D
9/4
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rohan Singh

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Two Mikes N Doc G (2/1), Intimidating (9/4), Familiar Rhythm (3/1), Actif One (10/1), Hot Ten (14/1), Due Apeal (16/1), Simba's Pride (16/1), Stanton C (18/1), Halo Redding (18/1), Raise Em Up (33/1)

