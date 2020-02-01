Meetings

00:23 Delta Downs Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$15,750.002nd$4,999.003rd$2,500.004th$1,750.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:24:10
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(2)
Tricky Creed49
58-8OR: 59D
18/1
T: Phillip DisonJ: Jansen Melancon
4
(4)
Aunt Bae Bae27
58-8OR: 66D
8/13
T: Lee ThomasJ: Timothy Thornton
5
(5)
Lucky Taylor113
58-8OR: 76D
17/2
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista
6
(6)
Shesthecatsmeow69
48-8OR: 76D
2/1
T: Harlan BoutteJ: Thomas Pompell
7
(7)
Preemptive41
48-8OR: 67
14/1
T: Alberto SolisJ: Paulina Ramirez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Brahms Baby49
58-8OR: 65
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Diego Saenz
3
(3)
Atchata9
48-8OR: 79
T: Lee ThomasJ: Ty Kennedy

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aunt Bae Bae (8/13), Shesthecatsmeow (2/1), Atchata (9/2), Brahms Baby (6/1), Lucky Taylor (17/2), Preemptive (14/1), Tricky Creed (18/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 25m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex