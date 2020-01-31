Meetings

23:55 Delta Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,160.002nd$6,400.003rd$3,200.004th$2,240.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:58:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Goodrockinalvin
38-5OR:
10/1
T: Benard ChattersJ: Josean Rivera
2
(2)
Secret Biscuit
38-8OR:
9/2
T: Tim DixonJ: Devin Magnon
4
(4)
Storm Classic
38-8OR:
20/1
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
5
(5)
Spicy Legacy35
38-8OR: 60
15/2
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Luis Batista
6
(6)
In A Bind21
38-5OR: 78
4/11
T: Jr Donald Cormier,J: Kevin Smith
7
(7)
Chrome Fire49
38-8OR: 27
40/1
T: David WakelandJ: Eguard Tejera

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Wild Blue107
38-8OR: 65
T: Tim DixonJ: Rico Flores

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

In A Bind (4/11), Secret Biscuit (9/2), Wild Blue (6/1), Spicy Legacy (15/2), Goodrockinalvin (10/1), Storm Classic (20/1), Chrome Fire (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 25m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex