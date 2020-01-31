Meetings

16:30 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Siobhan Winterbottom Supports Children With Cancer UK Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m 11y, Heavy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 22.7sOff time:16:30:16
1
Unohu77
511-9OR: D
7/1
T: Tom LaceyJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien (5)

Kayf Tara gelding, a brother to the stable's decent chaser hurdler/chaser Sir Egbert; well backed to win under Richard Johnson on debut at Newcastle in November; could follow up under penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Carole's Templer
511-2OR:
12/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

Not particularly well-bred and only winning relative won over three miles suggesting this is a gelding who will do much better in time.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Drift Rock55
611-2OR:
12/1
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

Malinas gelding bought for €12,000 as a foal. Dam a useful bumper/hurdles performer; not disgraced on debut here in December when finishing 4th of 12 in similar contest; entitled to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Honor Grey30
511-2OR:
6/1
T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville

Cost 70,000 euros as a three-year-old; fair effort on debut at Exeter early this month; when doing some of his best work in the closing stages; can improve on that effort.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Sponthus90
511-2OR:
8/1
T: Sam ThomasJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Placed in two point-to-points late last year; related to some fair hurdlers in France, should be ready for racecourse debut and one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
6
The Hoax
511-2OR:
11/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Related to plenty of National Hunt types including Potters Story and Kayf Grace; hard to asses on debut and market likely to give a guide to stable confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Threeunderthrufive84
511-2OR:
7/2
T: P F NichollsJ: Adrian Heskin

Shantou gelding related to multiple bumper winners; no chance with easy winner when runner-up on debut at Fontwell in November; likely favourite in not a particularly strong contest.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Tommie Beau
511-2OR:
20/1
T: J W MullinsJ: J McGrath

Cost 11,000 euros as a three-year-old; closely related to chaser Dr Dunraven and useful hurdler Bajan Blu; any market moves would be interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Emmpressive Lady70
510-9OR:
3/1
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: Jack Tudor (5)

Improved greatly on debut effort at Southwell to show some promise at Ffos Las on latest outing in November; likely to improve again and experience will hold her in good stead.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Emmpressive Lady (3/1), Threeunderthrufive (7/2), The Hoax (11/2), Honor Grey (6/1), Unohu (7/1), Sponthus (8/1), Drift Rock (12/1), Carole's Templer (12/1), Tommie Beau (20/1)

Verdict

120,000 euro purchase THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE was beaten by the useful Kid Commando on his debut at Fontwell in November and showed enough promise that day that he would be winning similar races very shortly. With the benefit of that run and receiving weight from his main rival then he merits the selection here. Unohu had apparently been working well on the gallops ahead of his debut at Newcastle and backers were rewarded by a useful performance under Richard Johnson. More on his plate here but should give another good account of himself. If Emmpressive Lady can progress once more then she is hard to rule out of calculations.
  1. Threeunderthrufive
  2. Unohu
  3. Emmpressive Lady

Video Replay

