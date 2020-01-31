16:30 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Kayf Tara gelding, a brother to the stable's decent chaser hurdler/chaser Sir Egbert; well backed to win under Richard Johnson on debut at Newcastle in November; could follow up under penalty.
Not particularly well-bred and only winning relative won over three miles suggesting this is a gelding who will do much better in time.
Malinas gelding bought for €12,000 as a foal. Dam a useful bumper/hurdles performer; not disgraced on debut here in December when finishing 4th of 12 in similar contest; entitled to improve.
Cost 70,000 euros as a three-year-old; fair effort on debut at Exeter early this month; when doing some of his best work in the closing stages; can improve on that effort.
Placed in two point-to-points late last year; related to some fair hurdlers in France, should be ready for racecourse debut and one to consider.
Related to plenty of National Hunt types including Potters Story and Kayf Grace; hard to asses on debut and market likely to give a guide to stable confidence.
Shantou gelding related to multiple bumper winners; no chance with easy winner when runner-up on debut at Fontwell in November; likely favourite in not a particularly strong contest.
Cost 11,000 euros as a three-year-old; closely related to chaser Dr Dunraven and useful hurdler Bajan Blu; any market moves would be interesting.
Improved greatly on debut effort at Southwell to show some promise at Ffos Las on latest outing in November; likely to improve again and experience will hold her in good stead.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Emmpressive Lady (3/1), Threeunderthrufive (7/2), The Hoax (11/2), Honor Grey (6/1), Unohu (7/1), Sponthus (8/1), Drift Rock (12/1), Carole's Templer (12/1), Tommie Beau (20/1)
Verdict
- Threeunderthrufive
- Unohu
- Emmpressive Lady
