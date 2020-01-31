Meetings

15:25 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • John's Electrical 1989 Ltd Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 100y, Heavy
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 20.6sOff time:15:29:25
1
Juge Et Partip33
712-0OR: 122
12/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Miss B Hampson (3)

Produced two fine performances for new connections scoring at Hereford and Plumpton but limitations exposed on latest two outings; needs a big bounce back (and probably some relief from the handicapper).

Last RunWatch last race
2
Silver Kayf27
811-13OR: 121
6/1
T: K C BaileyJ: Ned Curtis (3)

Capable on most surfaces and was in decent for either side of his last break; last two efforts have been below par and something to prove now.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Storm Homet24
811-13OR: 121
8/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Won twice in early 2018; set some very stiff tasks last season but more effective this term in lesser company until flop at Taunton latest; not really proven on testing ground.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Le Cameleon25
511-12OR: 120C
11/4
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Chester Williams (5)

Took just four starts to break his maiden tag and did so at this track last time out over 2m in heavy ground; looks to be suited by step up in trip and new handicap mark may not stop him following up.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Looks Like Powerh,t35
1011-11OR: 119C
10/1
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: Jack Tudor (5)

Beaten 18L when finishing fifth over an extended 2m7f on soft ground here earlier this month. Pulled up when stepping up markedly in grade and distance racing from out of the handicap last time; conditions look more to his liking and could go well

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Falcon Sunt36
611-10OR: 118
9/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Dual Leicester winner (1m7½f, good/good to firm) last winter. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those. Capable of being competitive, but needs to pull out more and deep ground a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Caswell Bay49
511-7OR: 115
7/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Showed improved form when scoring back in novice company at Newton Abbot in August recording his first/only win so far; best effort of late came at this track over two miles before struggling when upped in class latest.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Grey Getaway30
611-7OR: 115
16/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Irish point runner-up who showed promise on his rules/stable debut in an Aintree maiden hurdle (2m4f, soft) in October. Some way short of that form in three subsequent runs, so arrives with a bit to prove.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
Avantgardist31
611-0OR: 108
9/1
T: Henry OliverJ: J M Davies

Scored over 2m5f on his second handicap start and showed a similar level of form when third at Newbury soon after. Showed nothing on his return over 2m at Warwick; this test will be far more his cup of tea, better expected.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Fukuto16
510-13OR: 107
50/1
T: D G BridgwaterJ: T J Phelan

Another that's starting to fall to an attractive looking mark but his efforts this season have been lacking, to say the least; may bounce back without warning, but clearly comes with plenty of risks at present.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Mere Anarchyv46
910-13OR: 107C
16/1
T: Robert StephensJ: M G Nolan

In reasonable form under both codes during the summer but he found little at Chepstow (fifth) and ffos Las (third) when it mattered last month and with something to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Carpool65
610-11OR: 105
33/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)

Remains a maiden after six starts under rules, including two second-place efforts, but took a step backwards on his last two outings including being tailed off on handicap debut last time out.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Alcock And Brown16
810-10OR: 104
66/1
T: M F HarrisJ: W T Kennedy

Falling very quickly in the handicap after a string of pulled-up efforts this winter, and this ground no good to him either; will be one to keep a close eye on in the spring when the ground quickens up, but probably not today.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Gang Warfarep64
910-9OR: 103C
66/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Fergus Gregory (3)

Has looked tricky at times, and pretty much refused to race on most recent outing over hurdles; needs to do much better tjam last time at Southwell and better judged on penultimate start at Wincanton.

Last RunWatch last race
18
Theatre Mix64
710-3OR: 97
10/1
T: Miss J Du PlessisJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Best recent effort came at this track on her penultimate start over slightly further but has generally been beaten a long way in all her recent starts.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

4
Valse Au Taillons25
711-13OR: 121
T: J FarrellyJ: Luca Morgan
10
Wayfinder64
611-0OR: 108
T: Miss R CurtisJ: S Bowen
13
Paricolor36
410-13OR: 119
T: D PipeJ: Mr Fergus Gillard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Le Cameleon (11/4), Silver Kayf (6/1), Wayfinder (6/1), Caswell Bay (7/1), Storm Home (8/1), Falcon Sun (9/1), Avantgardist (9/1), Theatre Mix (10/1), Looks Like Power (10/1), Paricolor (10/1), Valse Au Taillons (10/1), Juge Et Parti (12/1), Grey Getaway (16/1), Mere Anarchy (16/1), Carpool (33/1), Fukuto (50/1), Gang Warfare (66/1), Alcock And Brown (66/1)

Verdict

WAYFINDER found a couple too good last in the shape of the winner (who went on to contest a Grade 1 race next time) and the runner-up (who went on to win over this course and distance next time out). If able to maintain that level of form he looks a serious candidate to take the honours. Paricolor found it tough taking on older rivals last time at Market Rasen but had previously won twice as a three-year-old. He should be able to throw down a challenge to the selection. Avantgardist is back over a more suitable trip and if running to his best has every chance.
  1. Wayfinder
  2. Paricolor
  3. Avantgardist

Video Replay

