15:25 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Produced two fine performances for new connections scoring at Hereford and Plumpton but limitations exposed on latest two outings; needs a big bounce back (and probably some relief from the handicapper).
Capable on most surfaces and was in decent for either side of his last break; last two efforts have been below par and something to prove now.
Won twice in early 2018; set some very stiff tasks last season but more effective this term in lesser company until flop at Taunton latest; not really proven on testing ground.
Took just four starts to break his maiden tag and did so at this track last time out over 2m in heavy ground; looks to be suited by step up in trip and new handicap mark may not stop him following up.
Beaten 18L when finishing fifth over an extended 2m7f on soft ground here earlier this month. Pulled up when stepping up markedly in grade and distance racing from out of the handicap last time; conditions look more to his liking and could go well
Dual Leicester winner (1m7½f, good/good to firm) last winter. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those. Capable of being competitive, but needs to pull out more and deep ground a concern.
Showed improved form when scoring back in novice company at Newton Abbot in August recording his first/only win so far; best effort of late came at this track over two miles before struggling when upped in class latest.
Irish point runner-up who showed promise on his rules/stable debut in an Aintree maiden hurdle (2m4f, soft) in October. Some way short of that form in three subsequent runs, so arrives with a bit to prove.
Scored over 2m5f on his second handicap start and showed a similar level of form when third at Newbury soon after. Showed nothing on his return over 2m at Warwick; this test will be far more his cup of tea, better expected.
Another that's starting to fall to an attractive looking mark but his efforts this season have been lacking, to say the least; may bounce back without warning, but clearly comes with plenty of risks at present.
In reasonable form under both codes during the summer but he found little at Chepstow (fifth) and ffos Las (third) when it mattered last month and with something to prove.
Remains a maiden after six starts under rules, including two second-place efforts, but took a step backwards on his last two outings including being tailed off on handicap debut last time out.
Falling very quickly in the handicap after a string of pulled-up efforts this winter, and this ground no good to him either; will be one to keep a close eye on in the spring when the ground quickens up, but probably not today.
Has looked tricky at times, and pretty much refused to race on most recent outing over hurdles; needs to do much better tjam last time at Southwell and better judged on penultimate start at Wincanton.
Best recent effort came at this track on her penultimate start over slightly further but has generally been beaten a long way in all her recent starts.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Le Cameleon (11/4), Silver Kayf (6/1), Wayfinder (6/1), Caswell Bay (7/1), Storm Home (8/1), Falcon Sun (9/1), Avantgardist (9/1), Theatre Mix (10/1), Looks Like Power (10/1), Paricolor (10/1), Valse Au Taillons (10/1), Juge Et Parti (12/1), Grey Getaway (16/1), Mere Anarchy (16/1), Carpool (33/1), Fukuto (50/1), Gang Warfare (66/1), Alcock And Brown (66/1)
Verdict
- Wayfinder
- Paricolor
- Avantgardist
