14:55 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Point and dual novice hurdle winner in 2017-18, but without a win since. Produced respectable form over fences so far with the exception of his latest run at Uttoxeter (perhaps didn't handle heavy). Okay on soft and not ruled out after 4lb drop.
Placed on all three starts this campaign including when a good second over an extended 2m3f at Sedgefield (soft) last time out. Races off a 1lb higher mark here and is one for the shortlist in this contest.
Landed back-to-back wins at Fontwell over 3m2f (good) and 2m5½f (good to firm) either side of a summer break. Fourth back over hurdles latest but ground probably against him.
Quirky and temperamental sort who ground out a win for this yard at Towcester on his second start in their care. Not disgraced last time after a break but still looked far from straightforward.
Return to hurdles appeared to suit when finishing runner-up over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) on his penultimate start; plugged on latest here over slightly further; one to consider if things go his way; stable won this last year.
Hard to say that he's taken to chasing with mistakes littering his four efforts over fences so far but did put in an improved last time and may have won if not hanging badly in the closing stages; interesting contender.
Last win came over course and distance but has been struggling slightly of late; handicapper has given her a slight chance but probably needs to drop a few more pounds to get truly competitive.
Very inconsistent but put in one of his better performances (aided by first-time headgear combination) to run well over hurdles last time out at this track on heavy ground; has some fair chase form in the dim distant past so not a forlorn hope.
Built on a promising return to action when winning by 3¾L in a 3m1f handicap chase at Wincanton (good) in November. Given a break since then and is an interesting contender despite a 5lb rise in the weights.
1-25 under rules, and has been way below her best efforts in three starts since joining this trainer. Now on a dangerous mark if able to reproduce her form over hurdles of last spring, but plenty to prove nonetheless.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Indian Brave (4/1), Summit Like Herbie (4/1), Louse Talk (9/2), On The Road (11/2), Marley Firth (13/2), Never Learn (8/1), Goodgirlteresa (11/1), Legend Of Zorro (14/1), Cock A Doodle Doo (22/1), Nickname Exit (28/1)
Verdict
- Indian Brave
- Louse Talk
- On The Road
