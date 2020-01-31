Meetings

14:55 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ludlow Langstone & Bristol Classic Car Restorations Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 98y, Heavy
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 28.1sOff time:14:56:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Louse Talkp,t42
811-12OR: 110D
9/2
T: C E LongsdonJ: Thomas Bellamy

Point and dual novice hurdle winner in 2017-18, but without a win since. Produced respectable form over fences so far with the exception of his latest run at Uttoxeter (perhaps didn't handle heavy). Okay on soft and not ruled out after 4lb drop.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Indian Bravet36
911-12OR: 110
4/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Placed on all three starts this campaign including when a good second over an extended 2m3f at Sedgefield (soft) last time out. Races off a 1lb higher mark here and is one for the shortlist in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Never Learnt36
911-10OR: 108
8/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Landed back-to-back wins at Fontwell over 3m2f (good) and 2m5½f (good to firm) either side of a summer break. Fourth back over hurdles latest but ground probably against him.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Nickname Exitp332
1011-8OR: 106
28/1
T: Henry OliverJ: J M Davies

Quirky and temperamental sort who ground out a win for this yard at Towcester on his second start in their care. Not disgraced last time after a break but still looked far from straightforward.

Last RunWatch last race
5
On The Roadb114
1011-7OR: 105D
11/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Return to hurdles appeared to suit when finishing runner-up over 2m5f at Ludlow (soft) on his penultimate start; plugged on latest here over slightly further; one to consider if things go his way; stable won this last year.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Summit Like Herbie31
811-7OR: 105
4/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Hard to say that he's taken to chasing with mistakes littering his four efforts over fences so far but did put in an improved last time and may have won if not hanging badly in the closing stages; interesting contender.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Goodgirlteresat49
1011-5OR: 103CD
11/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: M G Nolan

Last win came over course and distance but has been struggling slightly of late; handicapper has given her a slight chance but probably needs to drop a few more pounds to get truly competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Marley Firtht,v25
811-1OR: 99C
13/2
T: Miss J Du PlessisJ: David Noonan

Very inconsistent but put in one of his better performances (aided by first-time headgear combination) to run well over hurdles last time out at this track on heavy ground; has some fair chase form in the dim distant past so not a forlorn hope.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Legend Of Zorrot71
711-1OR: 99
14/1
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost

Built on a promising return to action when winning by 3¾L in a 3m1f handicap chase at Wincanton (good) in November. Given a break since then and is an interesting contender despite a 5lb rise in the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Cock A Doodle Doo28
810-4OR: 88
22/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

1-25 under rules, and has been way below her best efforts in three starts since joining this trainer. Now on a dangerous mark if able to reproduce her form over hurdles of last spring, but plenty to prove nonetheless.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Indian Brave (4/1), Summit Like Herbie (4/1), Louse Talk (9/2), On The Road (11/2), Marley Firth (13/2), Never Learn (8/1), Goodgirlteresa (11/1), Legend Of Zorro (14/1), Cock A Doodle Doo (22/1), Nickname Exit (28/1)

Verdict

INDIAN BRAVE has shown enough consistency of late to suggest he is ready to get his head in front for the first time since April 2017. The gelding has been very lightly raced since then but has been progressing nicely since his seasonal reappearance in November. Louse Talk will not want it too heavy and needs to put a poor run last time out behind him but he had previously been running well and if returning to form could give the selection most to do. Evan Williams won this race last year and he saddles On The Road who ran respectably at this track last time out and if repeating that could go close.
  1. Indian Brave
  2. Louse Talk
  3. On The Road

Video Replay

