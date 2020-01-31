Verdict

Indian Brave Louse Talk On The Road

has shown enough consistency of late to suggest he is ready to get his head in front for the first time since April 2017. The gelding has been very lightly raced since then but has been progressing nicely since his seasonal reappearance in November.will not want it too heavy and needs to put a poor run last time out behind him but he had previously been running well and if returning to form could give the selection most to do. Evan Williams won this race last year and he saddleswho ran respectably at this track last time out and if repeating that could go close.