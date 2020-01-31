Meetings

13:20 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • M & G Plant Hire Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 131y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 35.0sOff time:13:20:21
1
Marble Moon23
812-2OR: 122D
33/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Generally a reliable sort who goes well at Ludlow; needs to put a below par effort last time out behind him and will probably be inconvenienced by very testing conditions; look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Snuff Boxp130
912-2OR: 122
9/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Just the one place to show for his six chase starts to date, not progressing as he should and was on the retreat when falling at Exeter last time; probably handles heavy ground but needs to dig in better in the finish; first-time cheekpieces applied

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Sizing Cusimano32
711-12OR: 118
9/2
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Has taken well to chasing after a useful career over hurdles; two placed efforts in his last three runs suggests he may be ready to win a race of this standard and looks reasonably weighted though testing ground may be a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Seaston Spiritb31
711-11OR: 117D
7/2
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Shed his maiden tag over fences at the seventh attempt in some style when scoring by 13-length at Lingfield (2m7f; heavy) in December and followed that up under revised weight next time at Uttoxeter; tough ask to land a hat-trick up 10lbs.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Springfield Fox24
711-11OR: 117BFD
7/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

3-3 in point-to-points but made frustrating Rules debut when stumbled and fell after 3 out at Bangor in staying novice hurdle in November; two placed efforts in hurdles since but this looks tough on his chase debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Beyondthestorm42
711-10OR: 116D
9/4
T: N J HendersonJ: J McGrath

Cost £150,000 out of the Irish point-to-point scene (Dec 2017); raced sparingly since without things necessarily clicking into place; fair effort on this track on penultimate start; market watch advised on chase and handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Tea Time On Mars30
811-6OR: 112
5/1
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: Sean Houlihan (3)

Took advantage of a step down in trip last time to score well enough at Exeter last time out and although upped in the weights, should give a good account of himself for stable beginning to hit a bit of form.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Steel Express10
810-5OR: 97
20/1
T: Miss L BlackfordJ: M G Nolan

Made little impact on his belated seasonal/chase debut when mid division here earlier this month; should be sharper for the run, though; needs to be a little quicker at his fences this time; whipped round and unseated rider last time at Exeter.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Beyondthestorm (9/4), Seaston Spirit (7/2), Sizing Cusimano (9/2), Tea Time On Mars (5/1), Springfield Fox (7/1), Snuff Box (9/1), Steel Express (20/1), Marble Moon (33/1)

Verdict

SIZING CUSIMANO has been slowly getting the hang of things over fences and is taken to get off the mark in a race with few obvious winners. There was plenty to like about his performance last time out at Taunton doing his best work in the closing stages. The ground may be a slight concern but stamina should be no problem. Seaston Spirit will have his supporters as he goes in search of a hat-trick. He is certainly in good form but another prohibitive rise in the weights may see his winning streak come to an end. Beyondthestorm is well regarded and while he has struggled slightly over hurdles, he may come into his own now sent chasing for the first time.
  1. Sizing Cusimano
  2. Seaston Spirit
  3. Beyondthestorm

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

