Verdict

Sizing Cusimano Seaston Spirit Beyondthestorm

has been slowly getting the hang of things over fences and is taken to get off the mark in a race with few obvious winners. There was plenty to like about his performance last time out at Taunton doing his best work in the closing stages. The ground may be a slight concern but stamina should be no problem.will have his supporters as he goes in search of a hat-trick. He is certainly in good form but another prohibitive rise in the weights may see his winning streak come to an end.is well regarded and while he has struggled slightly over hurdles, he may come into his own now sent chasing for the first time.