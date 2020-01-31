13:20 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Generally a reliable sort who goes well at Ludlow; needs to put a below par effort last time out behind him and will probably be inconvenienced by very testing conditions; look elsewhere.
Just the one place to show for his six chase starts to date, not progressing as he should and was on the retreat when falling at Exeter last time; probably handles heavy ground but needs to dig in better in the finish; first-time cheekpieces applied
Has taken well to chasing after a useful career over hurdles; two placed efforts in his last three runs suggests he may be ready to win a race of this standard and looks reasonably weighted though testing ground may be a concern.
Shed his maiden tag over fences at the seventh attempt in some style when scoring by 13-length at Lingfield (2m7f; heavy) in December and followed that up under revised weight next time at Uttoxeter; tough ask to land a hat-trick up 10lbs.
3-3 in point-to-points but made frustrating Rules debut when stumbled and fell after 3 out at Bangor in staying novice hurdle in November; two placed efforts in hurdles since but this looks tough on his chase debut.
Cost £150,000 out of the Irish point-to-point scene (Dec 2017); raced sparingly since without things necessarily clicking into place; fair effort on this track on penultimate start; market watch advised on chase and handicap debut.
Took advantage of a step down in trip last time to score well enough at Exeter last time out and although upped in the weights, should give a good account of himself for stable beginning to hit a bit of form.
Made little impact on his belated seasonal/chase debut when mid division here earlier this month; should be sharper for the run, though; needs to be a little quicker at his fences this time; whipped round and unseated rider last time at Exeter.
Beyondthestorm (9/4), Seaston Spirit (7/2), Sizing Cusimano (9/2), Tea Time On Mars (5/1), Springfield Fox (7/1), Snuff Box (9/1), Steel Express (20/1), Marble Moon (33/1)
Verdict
- Sizing Cusimano
- Seaston Spirit
- Beyondthestorm
