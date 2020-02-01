Meetings

03:17 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:26:34
1
(1)
The Astral Rascal20
48-8OR: 50D
9/4
T: Patricia AndersonJ: Jerry Villegas
3
(3)
Chesapeake Charlie15
58-8OR: 46D
12/1
T: Edward SchottroffeJ: Luis Batista
4
(4)
Mini Bolt15
88-8OR: 59D
20/1
T: Nelsi SalonJ: Victor Rodriguez
5
(5)
Chase My Ace15
48-8OR: 56D
10/1
T: Michael WeeksJ: Reshawn Latchman
6
(6)
Sterling Canyon23
48-8OR: 49D
40/1
T: Juan PiconJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
7
(7)
Candy Man One15
68-6OR: 70
9/2
T: Adam IngramJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
8
(8)
Basketball Zach15
48-8OR: 54D
13/2
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
9
(9)
Bro Latte20
48-8OR: 60
2/1
T: Alex CorreaJ: Fredy Peltroche
10
(10)
Jackzilla15
48-8OR: 52
12/1
T: J BairdJ: Denis Araujo

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Governor Machen15
58-6OR: 46
T: John CapelliniJ: Wladimir Rocha

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bro Latte (2/1), The Astral Rascal (9/4), Candy Man One (9/2), Basketball Zach (13/2), Chase My Ace (10/1), Chesapeake Charlie (12/1), Jackzilla (12/1), Mini Bolt (20/1), Governor Machen (20/1), Sterling Canyon (40/1)

