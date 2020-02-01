Meetings
02:21 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
Lana20
48-6OR: 70
11/2
2
(2)
68-8OR: 54
33/1
3
(3)
Fiddler27
58-8OR: 70
8/1
4
(4)
58-6OR: 56D
40/1
5
(5)
48-6OR: 53
50/1
6
(6)
Gallanor21
48-8OR: 74
10/11
7
(7)
58-6OR: 54
66/1
8
(8)
68-8OR: 59D
50/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 70D
6/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gallanor (10/11), Weekend Flyer (6/4), Lana (11/2), Fiddler (8/1), Cisco Bay (33/1), Jean Grey (40/1), Ramantical (50/1), Daisy's Storm (50/1), No Honey Money (66/1)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
