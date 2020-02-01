Meetings

02:21 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$7,560.002nd$2,401.003rd$1,200.004th$841.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:30:39
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Lana20
48-6OR: 70
11/2
T: Jacob HessJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
2
(2)
Cisco Bay20
68-8OR: 54
33/1
T: Mike ButtsJ: Wladimir Rocha
3
(3)
Fiddler27
58-8OR: 70
8/1
T: Miguel RamosJ: Luis Batista
4
(4)
Jean Grey20
58-6OR: 56D
40/1
T: Jacob DillonJ: Javier Rivera
5
(5)
Daisy's Storm14
48-6OR: 53
50/1
T: Sara StanoszekJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
Gallanor21
48-8OR: 74
10/11
T: Phil SchoenthalJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
7
(7)
No Honey Money23
58-6OR: 54
66/1
T: Sara StanoszekJ: Fredy Peltroche
8
(8)
Ramantical20
68-8OR: 59D
50/1
T: Laura CarsonJ: Wesley Ho
9
(9)
Weekend Flyer20
48-8OR: 70D
6/4
T: Charles FrockJ: J Acosta

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gallanor (10/11), Weekend Flyer (6/4), Lana (11/2), Fiddler (8/1), Cisco Bay (33/1), Jean Grey (40/1), Ramantical (50/1), Daisy's Storm (50/1), No Honey Money (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
7/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
6/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 25m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex