Meetings

01:53 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$17,009.002nd$5,400.003rd$2,700.004th$1,890.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:01:13
1
(1)
Thunder Punch49
38-8OR: 39
33/1
T: Joseph StehrJ: Jason Simpson
2
(2)
She's Right49
38-8OR: 40
50/1
T: George HeathJ: Wladimir Rocha
3
(3)
Walkntheplank15
38-8OR: 51
33/1
T: Russell DavisJ: Denis Araujo
4
(4)
Star Of Night49
38-8OR: 76BF
1/3
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
5
(5)
Queen Of Anythingb122
38-8OR: 46
20/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Reshawn Latchman
6
(6)
Secret Castleb150
38-8OR: 47
14/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
7
(7)
C V's Campfire50
38-8OR: 62
9/1
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
8
(8)
How Is She
38-8OR:
7/2
T: James CaseyJ: Christian Hiraldo

Betting

Forecast

Star Of Night (1/3), How Is She (7/2), C V's Campfire (9/1), Secret Castle (14/1), Queen Of Anything (20/1), Thunder Punch (33/1), Walkntheplank (33/1), She's Right (50/1)

