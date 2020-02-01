Meetings

01:25 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,475.002nd$6,500.003rd$3,251.004th$2,276.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:31:00
1
(1)
Last Print20
58-6OR: 101D
2/1
T: Javier ContrerasJ: Carlos Delgado
2
(2)
Rescue Five20
58-6OR: 106D
7/2
T: Anthony LucasJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
3
(3)
Aaron's Tap20
68-6OR: 105D
10/11
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Fizbo14
68-10OR: 75D
25/1
T: Brenda GodfreyJ: Gustavo Larrosa
5
(5)
Late Caller22
98-6OR: 91D
33/1
T: John CarlisleJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
Blue Plaid51
68-6OR: 94D
16/1
T: Elizabeth MeehanJ: Carlos Marrero

Betting

Forecast

Aaron's Tap (10/11), Last Print (2/1), Rescue Five (7/2), Blue Plaid (16/1), Fizbo (25/1), Late Caller (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

