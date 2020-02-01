Meetings
01:25 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
58-6OR: 101D
2/1
2
(2)
58-6OR: 106D
7/2
3
(3)
68-6OR: 105D
10/11
4
(4)
Fizbo14
68-10OR: 75D
25/1
5
(5)
98-6OR: 91D
33/1
6
(6)
68-6OR: 94D
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Aaron's Tap (10/11), Last Print (2/1), Rescue Five (7/2), Blue Plaid (16/1), Fizbo (25/1), Late Caller (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed