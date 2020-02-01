Meetings

00:57 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:02:35
2
(2)
So Red The Rose9
48-8OR: 66D
16/1
T: Keturah LettsJ: Javier Rivera
3
(3)
Singindownthelane9
48-10OR: 65D
9/1
T: Ernest HaynesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
4
(4)
Northern Heat55
58-10OR: 78D
7/4
T: Javier ContrerasJ: Carlos Delgado
5
(5)
Right Notion30
48-8OR: 73D
3/1
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
6
(6)
True Purpose58
48-10OR: 67
25/1
T: Jami PooleJ: Darius Thorpe
7
(7)
Alpine Moon55
48-10OR: 85BFD
7/4
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
K's Machen Em49
58-10OR: 64
T: Douglas ShanyfeltJ: Luis Batista

Betting

Forecast

Alpine Moon (7/4), Northern Heat (7/4), Right Notion (3/1), Singindownthelane (9/1), K's Machen Em (10/1), So Red The Rose (16/1), True Purpose (25/1)

