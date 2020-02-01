Meetings
00:57 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020
2
(2)
48-8OR: 66D
16/1
3
(3)
48-10OR: 65D
9/1
4
(4)
58-10OR: 78D
7/4
5
(5)
48-8OR: 73D
3/1
6
(6)
48-10OR: 67
25/1
7
(7)
48-10OR: 85BFD
7/4
Non-Runners
1
(1)
K's Machen Em49
58-10OR: 64
T: Douglas ShanyfeltJ: Luis Batista
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Alpine Moon (7/4), Northern Heat (7/4), Right Notion (3/1), Singindownthelane (9/1), K's Machen Em (10/1), So Red The Rose (16/1), True Purpose (25/1)
