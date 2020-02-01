Meetings
00:30 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
Joopster20
58-6OR: 95BFD
4/6
2
(2)
78-10OR: 92
3/1
4
(4)
68-6OR: 85D
16/1
5
(5)
58-10OR: 81D
3/1
6
(6)
78-6OR: 71D
50/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Run Trouble Run55
58-8OR: 80
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Joopster (4/6), Run Trouble Run (1/1), Malibu Sunset (3/1), Little Plumber (3/1), Walk To Freedom (16/1), He's Special (50/1)
