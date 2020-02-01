Meetings
00:00 Charles Town Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
78-6OR: 76D
4/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 67D
5/2
3
(3)
58-6OR: 71
7/1
4
(4)
108-8OR: 66D
8/1
5
(5)
68-8OR: 79
2/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 89D
7/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Into Bluegrass (2/1), Lady Rebel (5/2), Way Ahead Of You (4/1), Thanks Mom (7/1), Takachanceonme (7/1), Identity Theft (8/1)
