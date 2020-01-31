Meetings

15:40 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Meetings That Matter On Racing TV Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 3m 1f 54y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 3 Runners
  • Winner£7,408.002nd£2,175.003rd£1,088.004th£544.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 42.8sOff time:15:40:22
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Molly Childersp,t35
811-5OR: 126D
11/4
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Decent mare who won over fences at Wincanton last January and has run a number of creditable races since without getting her head in front. Fourth in better race at Kempton last time and should be bang there this time off 2lb lower mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Same Circusp33
911-4OR: 125CD
7/2
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

3-10 over fences and has been campaigned over timber so far this term having appeared to lose confidence toward end of last season over larger obstacles. 5lb lower than last chase so has been given a chance and has top man on board.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Alohamora20
611-0OR: 121C
8/11
T: J NashJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (7)

Irish raider on hat-trick mission after recent wins in Limerick novice chase and Fairyhouse handicap hurdle. Yard 1-4 here. Stays well and is hard to assess but fine conditional claiming 7lb gives here every chance of maintaining winning streak.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Alohamora (8/11), Molly Childers (11/4), Same Circus (7/2)

Verdict

An intriguing three-runner affair in which each of the trio can be given a chance. Ireland's ALOHAMORA is a narrow choice coming here in fine form after two wins and with an excellent young rider claiming a valuable 7lb. Molly Childers may give the selection most to do and appears fairly weighted, while you cannot rule out Same Circus, who returns to fences for the first time this season on an attractive mark.
  1. Alohamora
  2. Molly Childers
  3. Same Circus

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby