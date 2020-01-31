15:40 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
Decent mare who won over fences at Wincanton last January and has run a number of creditable races since without getting her head in front. Fourth in better race at Kempton last time and should be bang there this time off 2lb lower mark.
3-10 over fences and has been campaigned over timber so far this term having appeared to lose confidence toward end of last season over larger obstacles. 5lb lower than last chase so has been given a chance and has top man on board.
Irish raider on hat-trick mission after recent wins in Limerick novice chase and Fairyhouse handicap hurdle. Yard 1-4 here. Stays well and is hard to assess but fine conditional claiming 7lb gives here every chance of maintaining winning streak.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Alohamora (8/11), Molly Childers (11/4), Same Circus (7/2)
Verdict
- Alohamora
- Molly Childers
- Same Circus
