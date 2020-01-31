Meetings

18:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Kazire De Guez - Monte
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€18,270.002nd€5,800.003rd€2,900.004th€2,030.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:18:00
1
Diego Of Carless16
710-7OR:
9/2
T: V FoucaultJ: Mme Laetitia Gout
2
Baccarat Du Dollar16
910-7OR:
25/1
T: W BaudyJ: W Baudy
3
Eole De L'Iton7
68-9OR:
33/1
T: R MouriceJ: Mlle R Pouillon
4
Farouk Du Guelier16
58-9OR:
8/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Mlle M Chabran
5
Baron De Bry22
98-9OR:
13/2
T: S CinglandJ: B Blary
6
Duc D'Occagnes28
810-7OR:
50/1
T: Mme F Blot-cariotJ: Mlle M Blot
7
Deesse Vallembras32
710-7OR:
5/1
T: D BekaertJ: Q Seguin
8
Blondin Cayennais11
910-7OR:
28/1
T: D AlexandreJ: Mlle L Balayn
9
Bettina D'Avril22
98-9OR:
18/1
T: B OlicardJ: Mlle J Ohanessian
10
Big Boss Jo23
910-7OR:
5/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Mlle O Briand
11
Bientot Jenilou9
98-9OR:
40/1
T: G CurensJ: Mlle E Jankowski
12
Alors De Blemont6
108-9OR:
10/1
T: P CallierJ: Mlle E Callier

Betting

Forecast

Big Boss Jo (5/4), Diego Of Carless (9/2), Deesse Vallembras (5/1), Baron De Bry (13/2), Farouk Du Guelier (8/1), Alors De Blemont (10/1), Bettina D'Avril (18/1), Baccarat Du Dollar (25/1), Blondin Cayennais (28/1), Eole De L'Iton (33/1), Bientot Jenilou (40/1), Duc D'Occagnes (50/1)

