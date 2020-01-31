Meetings
18:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
710-7OR:
9/2
2
910-7OR:
25/1
3
68-9OR:
33/1
4
58-9OR:
8/1
5
98-9OR:
13/2
6
810-7OR:
50/1
7
710-7OR:
5/1
8
910-7OR:
28/1
9
98-9OR:
18/1
10
910-7OR:
5/4
11
98-9OR:
40/1
12
108-9OR:
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Big Boss Jo (5/4), Diego Of Carless (9/2), Deesse Vallembras (5/1), Baron De Bry (13/2), Farouk Du Guelier (8/1), Alors De Blemont (10/1), Bettina D'Avril (18/1), Baccarat Du Dollar (25/1), Blondin Cayennais (28/1), Eole De L'Iton (33/1), Bientot Jenilou (40/1), Duc D'Occagnes (50/1)
