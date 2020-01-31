Meetings
17:12 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
100-0OR:
100/1
2
100-0OR:
80/1
3
110-0OR:
66/1
4
90-0OR:
9/1
5
Andante16
100-0OR:
20/1
6
70-0OR:
5/2
7
80-0OR:
20/1
8
70-0OR:
28/1
9
110-0OR:
80/1
10
80-0OR:
8/1
11
80-0OR:
2/1
12
90-0OR:
16/1
13
80-0OR:
11/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Angle Of Attack (2/1), Derby De Souvigne (5/2), Conchitana Jenilou (11/4), Cash Des Caillons (8/1), Boxing Day (9/1), Bacchus D'Ela (16/1), Andante (20/1), Comete Jet (20/1), Devirmont (28/1), Varcoroso (66/1), Axe Des Champs (80/1), Apero Du Midi (80/1), Aramis Deiha (100/1)
