Meetings

17:12 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Eckmuhl Vro - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€24,570.002nd€7,800.003rd€3,900.004th€2,731.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:12:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Aramis Deiha68
100-0OR:
100/1
T: D AlexandreJ: A Fantauzza
2
Apero Du Midi115
100-0OR:
80/1
T: E GoutJ: E Gout
3
Varcoroso22
110-0OR:
66/1
T: Y A BriandJ: K Leblanc
4
Boxing Day15
90-0OR:
9/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
5
Andante16
100-0OR:
20/1
T: B GoetzJ: S Stefano
6
Derby De Souvigne15
70-0OR:
5/2
T: R MouriceJ: D Bekaert
7
Comete Jet15
80-0OR:
20/1
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
8
Devirmont15
70-0OR:
28/1
T: Joel HallaisJ: J Ch Feron
9
Axe Des Champs28
110-0OR:
80/1
T: E OhanessianJ: E Ohanessian
10
Cash Des Caillons15
80-0OR:
8/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
11
Angle Of Attack5
80-0OR:
2/1
T: R BerghJ: R Bergh
12
Bacchus D'Ela41
90-0OR:
16/1
T: L GarciaJ: L Garcia
13
Conchitana Jenilou22
80-0OR:
11/4
T: J P EnschJ: R Derieux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Angle Of Attack (2/1), Derby De Souvigne (5/2), Conchitana Jenilou (11/4), Cash Des Caillons (8/1), Boxing Day (9/1), Bacchus D'Ela (16/1), Andante (20/1), Comete Jet (20/1), Devirmont (28/1), Varcoroso (66/1), Axe Des Champs (80/1), Apero Du Midi (80/1), Aramis Deiha (100/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
7/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
6/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 24m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex