16:02 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
25/1
2
40-0OR:
20/1
3
40-0OR:
7/2
4
40-0OR:
17/2
5
50-0OR:
11/2
6
40-0OR:
15/8
7
40-0OR:
9/1
8
40-0OR:
18/1
9
40-0OR:
22/1
10
50-0OR:
9/1
11
40-0OR:
9/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
Giga Pearl (15/8), Ginkgo Des Granges (7/2), Gente Di Roma (11/2), Guadalupe (17/2), Gabriella Duem (9/1), Galliano Bello (9/1), Guarda's Fella (9/1), Gazelle Daxel (18/1), Gigi D'attaque (20/1), Griselda Blanco (22/1), Graine De Max (25/1)
