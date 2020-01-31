Meetings

16:02 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Venutar - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€15,749.002nd€5,000.003rd€2,500.004th€1,750.00
  • Surface: Turf
Off time:16:05:49
1
Graine De Max9
40-0OR:
25/1
T: Eric LedoyenJ: N Mortagne
2
Gigi D'attaque9
40-0OR:
20/1
T: D CinierJ: D Cinier
3
Ginkgo Des Granges9
40-0OR:
7/2
T: D BekaertJ: D Bekaert
4
Guadalupe7
40-0OR:
17/2
T: D LocqueneuxJ: J Ch Feron
5
Gente Di Roma28
50-0OR:
11/2
T: D BekaertJ: R Derieux
6
Giga Pearl7
40-0OR:
15/8
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
7
Guarda's Fella7
40-0OR:
9/1
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
8
Gazelle Daxel7
40-0OR:
18/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
9
Griselda Blanco22
40-0OR:
22/1
T: E GoutJ: E Gout
10
Gabriella Duem16
50-0OR:
9/1
T: J ChavatteJ: J Chavatte
11
Galliano Bello26
40-0OR:
9/1
T: Pierrick MoelJ: G Junod

Betting

Forecast

Giga Pearl (15/8), Ginkgo Des Granges (7/2), Gente Di Roma (11/2), Guadalupe (17/2), Gabriella Duem (9/1), Galliano Bello (9/1), Guarda's Fella (9/1), Gazelle Daxel (18/1), Gigi D'attaque (20/1), Griselda Blanco (22/1), Graine De Max (25/1)

