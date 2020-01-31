Meetings

18:21 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$28,979.002nd$9,200.003rd$4,600.004th$3,220.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Winning time:-Off time:18:21:43
1
(1)
Racing My Father13
38-6OR: 32
40/1
T: Lawrence SmithJ: Samuel Jr Camacho
3
(3)
Kashmir Queen
38-8OR:
16/1
T: Andrew WilliamsJ: Benjamin Hernandez
4
(4)
Maru11
38-6OR: 76BF
4/9
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez
5
(5)
All About Reyana19
38-8OR: 67
7/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
6
(6)
Women Not Easy267
38-6OR: 68
11/4
T: R RodriguezJ: Julio Correa (5)

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Tourbillon Rose50
38-8OR: 39
T: Chandradat GoberdhanJ: Heman Harkie
7
(7)
Grape Therapy
38-6OR: -
T: Bruce LevineJ: Kendrick Carmouche

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Maru (4/9), Women Not Easy (11/4), Grape Therapy (5/1), All About Reyana (7/1), Kashmir Queen (16/1), Tourbillon Rose (30/1), Racing My Father (40/1)

