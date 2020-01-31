Meetings

13:07 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix De Chaume - Monte
  • 1m 7f 117y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€18,900.002nd€6,000.003rd€3,000.004th€2,100.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:10:55
1
Calife De Romaz10
88-9OR:
66/1
T: R DonatiJ: K Petitjean
2
Coucou De L'Epine5
88-13OR:
50/1
T: F GuineJ: M Pean
3
Espoir De Madker25
68-9OR:
9/1
T: C H MalletJ: Mlle L Planchenault
4
Believe Me8
98-13OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: Mlle Noemie Hardy
5
Darko Des Brousses38
710-7OR:
11/4
T: G LedouxJ: E Raffin
6
Bad Boy Nep98
910-7OR:
9/1
T: V BrazonJ: A Lamy
7
Braco Des Moissons20
910-7OR:
20/1
T: C H MaryJ: M Mottier
8
Solcio Zl35
910-7OR:
4/9
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: A Abrivard
9
Bingo Madrik42
910-7OR:
50/1
T: J M GuillotteJ: S E Pasquier
10
Astre D'Or42
1010-7OR:
20/1
T: J M GuillotteJ: Mlle E Desmigneux

Betting

Forecast

Solcio Zl (4/9), Darko Des Brousses (11/4), Espoir De Madker (9/1), Bad Boy Nep (9/1), Braco Des Moissons (20/1), Astre D'Or (20/1), Believe Me (50/1), Bingo Madrik (50/1), Coucou De L'Epine (50/1), Calife De Romaz (66/1)

