Meetings
10:55 Angers Fri 31 January 2020
1
30-0OR:
5/2
2
30-0OR:
25/1
3
30-0OR:
33/1
4
30-0OR:
12/1
5
30-0OR:
7/2
6
30-0OR:
5/1
7
30-0OR:
12/1
8
Hanadama171
30-0OR:
8/1
9
Houna Chica137
30-0OR:
33/1
10
30-0OR:
33/1
11
30-0OR:
40/1
12
40-0OR:
40/1
13
30-0OR:
7/1
14
30-0OR:
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Havane De Freca (5/2), Heroique Delo (7/2), Hippie Fun (5/1), Haltess Griff (7/1), Hanadama (8/1), Havane Royale (8/1), Holly De La Noemie (12/1), Heroine Jihem (12/1), Hellia D'argent (25/1), Heroine (33/1), Hermine Du Gilet (33/1), Houna Chica (33/1), Hermione D'argent (40/1), Hune Star D'eam (40/1)
