10:55 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix De Breze - Attele
  • 1m 4f 12y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€8,190.002nd€2,600.003rd€1,300.004th€910.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:10:56:02
1
Havane De Freca
30-0OR:
5/2
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
2
Hellia D'argent
30-0OR:
25/1
T: S LelievreJ: S Lelievre
3
Heroine
30-0OR:
33/1
T: H DaougabelJ: Q Daougabel
4
Heroine Jihem
30-0OR:
12/1
T: J M MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
5
Heroique Delo
30-0OR:
7/2
T: A RogierJ: G Gelormini
6
Hippie Fun
30-0OR:
5/1
T: P H PoissonJ: E Raffin
7
Holly De La Noemie
30-0OR:
12/1
T: P H BoutinJ: Ph Boutin
8
Hanadama171
30-0OR:
8/1
T: P H AllaireJ: J Ruaults
9
Houna Chica137
30-0OR:
33/1
T: L SwitaJ: L Swita
10
Hermine Du Gilet14
30-0OR:
33/1
T: Y CabaretJ: Y Cabaret
11
Hermione D'argent176
30-0OR:
40/1
T: G Roig-balaguerJ: G Roig-balaguer
12
Hune Star D'eam29
40-0OR:
40/1
T: D CherbonnelJ: M Cherbonnel
13
Haltess Griff
30-0OR:
7/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
14
Havane Royale
30-0OR:
8/1
T: S PrioulJ: F Prioul

Betting

Forecast

Havane De Freca (5/2), Heroique Delo (7/2), Hippie Fun (5/1), Haltess Griff (7/1), Hanadama (8/1), Havane Royale (8/1), Holly De La Noemie (12/1), Heroine Jihem (12/1), Hellia D'argent (25/1), Heroine (33/1), Hermine Du Gilet (33/1), Houna Chica (33/1), Hermione D'argent (40/1), Hune Star D'eam (40/1)

