15:55 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

  • Stewart Tory Memorial Open Hunters' Chase (Class 6)
  • 3m 1f 30y, Soft
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£2,184.002nd£677.003rd£338.004th£169.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:6m 54.7sOff time:15:57:04
1
Sam Redt259
912-6OR: 115DWS
50/1
T: A B LeyshonJ: Mr T Durrell (7)

Four time winner under Rules including in a 3m1f handicap chase at Cheltenham in October 2018. Third to Southfield Theatre in a 4m hunter there in May, and had wind surgery after final start. Fair bit to find on form.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Virakp25
1112-6OR: 125
5/4
T: Mrs R LoxtonJ: Miss Natalie Parker (3)

Ex-Paul Nicholls, and won his first two starts in hunters, before a creditable second in Ladies' Open Final at Stratford in May. Should go well after beating former stablemate Southfield Theatre in a pont-to-point at Larkhill earlier in the month.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Earth Leaderh,t60
712-2OR: 117
5/2
T: Mrs R LoxtonJ: Mr Angus Cheleda (7)

Stablemate of Virak, and has won his last six in hunters/point-to-points, returning from a break to beat Big Casino at Larkhill last month. Still improving, and respected for all he has a little bit to find on ratings.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mustmeetaladyb23
1012-2OR: 125D
5/2
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Mr Anthony O'neill (7)

Victorious by 20L in a 3m handicap chase at Perth (heavy) in August and best effort since when third on hunter chase debut at Taunton last time behind Wishing And Hoping. Claims if building on that.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Kelvingrovet259
1011-12OR: 120WS
25/1
T: A B LeyshonJ: Mr Thomas M O'Brien

Stablemate of Sam Red, and former stablemate of Mustmeetalady. Tricky sort who has had a wind operation since second of 5 to Monsieur Gibraltar at Fontwell in May, but goes without the visor he wore there.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Little Billy Boy340
911-12OR:
33/1
T: Miss A BaconJ: T Doggrell (7)

Half-brother to temperamental staying chaser Wizards Bridge. Has won three times in point-to-points, including last time, but balance of form in that sphere leaves him with plenty to find.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Virak (5/4), Earth Leader (5/2), Mustmeetalady (5/2), Kelvingrove (25/1), Little Billy Boy (33/1), Sam Red (50/1)

Verdict

Rose Loxton is always respected in such events with ex-Paul Nicholls horses, and she has a stranglehold in this race with both form pick Virak and the improving young pretender EARTH LEADER. The latter has something to find at this level, but six wins in points and hunter chases in the past year demonstrate his progress, and he beat a fairly useful sort in Big Casino for his latest success. Mustmeetalady also has form claims, but can be a tricky ride.
  1. Earth Leader
  2. Virak
  3. Mustmeetalady

Video Replay

