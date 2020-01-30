15:55 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Four time winner under Rules including in a 3m1f handicap chase at Cheltenham in October 2018. Third to Southfield Theatre in a 4m hunter there in May, and had wind surgery after final start. Fair bit to find on form.
Ex-Paul Nicholls, and won his first two starts in hunters, before a creditable second in Ladies' Open Final at Stratford in May. Should go well after beating former stablemate Southfield Theatre in a pont-to-point at Larkhill earlier in the month.
Stablemate of Virak, and has won his last six in hunters/point-to-points, returning from a break to beat Big Casino at Larkhill last month. Still improving, and respected for all he has a little bit to find on ratings.
Victorious by 20L in a 3m handicap chase at Perth (heavy) in August and best effort since when third on hunter chase debut at Taunton last time behind Wishing And Hoping. Claims if building on that.
Stablemate of Sam Red, and former stablemate of Mustmeetalady. Tricky sort who has had a wind operation since second of 5 to Monsieur Gibraltar at Fontwell in May, but goes without the visor he wore there.
Half-brother to temperamental staying chaser Wizards Bridge. Has won three times in point-to-points, including last time, but balance of form in that sphere leaves him with plenty to find.
