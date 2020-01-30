15:25 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Disappointing that he hasn't been able to score over hurdles having shown ample early promise. Found less than anticipated when well fancied at Taunton last month, and has a bit to prove now switching to fences.
Made a promising chase debut when second to the talented First Flow at Hereford, but that was just a 3-runner affair, and he failed to build on that when last of four at the same track last time.
Irish point-to-point winner who showed promise over hurdles having finished second on his first two attempts in that sphere. Better than the result on both chase starts this term., and handicapper has given him a chance. Interesting.
Winner over hurdles in France in 2016, and highly tried on British debut. Only raced once since, when well held on handicap debut, and has questions to answer returning from well over two years off the track.
No show in two handicap hurdles since return from a long absence, but looked a different proposition switched to fences last time, winning from Donatello Mail at Leicester. Should build on that, and high on the shortlist.
Fair hurdler last term for Mark Gillard, but below best in that sphere on most recent starts, and well beaten starting out over fences at Doncaster.
Improved from chase debut when winning a novice handicap at Hereford from Delface in November (tongue tied), and matched that form when second of 7 to Flaminger in a handicap at Fontwell last time. Will remain competitive.
Jaytrack Parkhomes (7/4), Go Steady (7/2), Buck's Bin's (6/1), Templier (7/1), Haldon Hill (7/1), Ibleo (8/1), Bathiva (12/1), Not Going Out (25/1)
- Buck's Bin's
- Go Steady
- Templier
