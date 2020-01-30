Meetings

15:25 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • John Honeyball Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 149y, Soft
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£7,473.002nd£2,194.003rd£1,097.004th£549.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 12.34sOff time:15:25:21
1
Jaytrack Parkhomest49
611-12OR: 117BF
7/4
T: C L TizzardJ: H Cobden

Disappointing that he hasn't been able to score over hurdles having shown ample early promise. Found less than anticipated when well fancied at Taunton last month, and has a bit to prove now switching to fences.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Haldon Hillh27
711-11OR: 116
7/1
T: V R A DartnallJ: W T Kennedy

Made a promising chase debut when second to the talented First Flow at Hereford, but that was just a 3-runner affair, and he failed to build on that when last of four at the same track last time.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Buck's Bin'sh,t33
611-11OR: 116
6/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Irish point-to-point winner who showed promise over hurdles having finished second on his first two attempts in that sphere. Better than the result on both chase starts this term., and handicapper has given him a chance. Interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ibleo838
711-7OR: 112WS
8/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Winner over hurdles in France in 2016, and highly tried on British debut. Only raced once since, when well held on handicap debut, and has questions to answer returning from well over two years off the track.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Go Steadyt50
811-0OR: 105D
7/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

No show in two handicap hurdles since return from a long absence, but looked a different proposition switched to fences last time, winning from Donatello Mail at Leicester. Should build on that, and high on the shortlist.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Not Going Outt6
610-13OR: 104
25/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Kielan Woods

Fair hurdler last term for Mark Gillard, but below best in that sphere on most recent starts, and well beaten starting out over fences at Doncaster.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Templiert35
710-4OR: 95D
7/1
T: Mrs K StephensJ: Nick Scholfield

Improved from chase debut when winning a novice handicap at Hereford from Delface in November (tongue tied), and matched that form when second of 7 to Flaminger in a handicap at Fontwell last time. Will remain competitive.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
Bathiva19
611-2OR: 107
T: David DennisJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jaytrack Parkhomes (7/4), Go Steady (7/2), Buck's Bin's (6/1), Templier (7/1), Haldon Hill (7/1), Ibleo (8/1), Bathiva (12/1), Not Going Out (25/1)

Verdict

Go Steady improved to run out a narrow winner on his chase debut at Leicester, and the handicapper has nudged him up just 2lb for that, so he should remain competitive, but a chance is taken on BUCK'S BIN'S, who was hampered when going well last time, and has been dropped again for that effort. He can make it third time lucky over the larger obstacles. Templier has run well on both starts since fitted with a tongue tie, and should be involved again.
  1. Buck's Bin's
  2. Go Steady
  3. Templier

Video Replay

