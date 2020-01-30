Meetings

14:55 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

  • Be Wiser Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 1m 7f 65y, Soft
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£7,798.002nd£2,290.003rd£1,145.004th£572.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 52.94sOff time:14:57:03
1
Calva D'Auge26
511-8OR: 132
8/13
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Best effort to date when second to Thebannerkingrebel in a Listed race at Haydock in November, where he had an unlucky Glory And Fortune just behind. Not disgraced in Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle last time, and every chance here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Faire Part Sivola33
511-8OR: CD
6/4
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Chester Williams (5)

Bumper winner on debut, and quite impressive when winning on hurdles debut at Leicester, beating the odds-on Trincomalee by 6L. That form has yet to work out, but he's not taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Azarip7
811-2OR:
80/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Charlie Deutsch

One of a quartet in the race from the stable, and a fair if temperamental sort at up to 1½m on the Flat. Tried over hurdles for Paul Nicholls in 2016, but tailed off and unseated his rider in two starts.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Forever Des Long63
511-2OR:
33/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

Has finished no better than tenth in a bumper and a novice hurdle at Taunton to date, but has shaped better than the margin beaten on both occasions, and is the type to do better when the penny drops.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Gates Passh,t9
511-2OR:
125/1
T: B BarrJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

A regressive handicapper on the Flat and hasn't shown much sparkle in a handful of starts for his current yard. Tailed off on hurdles now at Exeter, and hard to warm to in this sphere.

Last RunWatch last race
7
How's The Cricket35
511-2OR:
100/1
T: J FarrellyJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Has shown only poor form in a couple of bumpers, and while he may do better down the line, he is not one to be interested in here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Jewelinthename
511-2OR:
50/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Harry Reed (3)

By Califet out of an unraced half-sister to very smart 3m hurdler Monksland. Pedigree suggests long-term potential, but yard rarely rushes it's younger recruits, and best watched on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Look Alivet16
611-2OR:
14/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Brother to the useful Ardlethen, he won his only point-to-point start in Ireland, and changed hands thereafter for decent money. Has been beaten a fair way in three starts under rules to date, however, and looks a long-term project.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Mr Mineralst23
611-2OR:
125/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Miss T Eyston (7)

Regressive on the Flat and finished last at Taunton on hurdles debut. Fared a little better there on latest start, but of no interest until qualified for handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Panatos23
511-2OR:
125/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Fergus Gregory (3)

Modest Flat stayer at his best, and finished 28L last of 10 to Shall We Go Now in a maiden at Taunton on hurdling debut. No appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Russian Exile26
611-2OR:
40/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Pasternak gelding who was well beaten in a Plumpton bumper last month, and fared little better making hurdles bow over C&D early this month, albeit shaping better than the bare result. Needs time.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Sandro Botticelli442
811-2OR:
25/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Useful stayer on the Flat in his prime, but not the force of old of late, and has run to just a poor level in two starts over hurdles. Of more interest when gaining a handicap mark in this sphere.

Last RunWatch last race
14
The Rosary Flyer19
511-2OR:
25/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

€45,000 purchase out of a bumper winner. Had a breathing operation before finishing well held in a warm bumper at Warwick early this month, and not judged prematurely on that run.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
15
Ashley Hollow42
610-9OR:
100/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Miss Millie Wonnacott (7)

Has a modest pedigree which suggests stamina, and was soundly beaten in a Hereford bumper on her racecourse bow last month.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Himemiyah1
710-9OR:
100/1
T: M BlakeJ: P K Donovan (7)

Newcomer by Shirocco out of a maiden by Lomitas who stayed 3m over hurdles. Quite late to make her racecourse bow and fitting of a hood suggests she might not be straightforward.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
17
Ioweu23
710-9OR:
125/1
T: B BarrJ: Patrick Cowley (5)

Merely hinted at ability in bumpers, and was tailed-off last on hurdles bow at Taunton earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
18
Sambella35
510-9OR:
80/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore

Both starts to date have come at Fontwell., and she has been well beaten in a mares bumper and a novice hurdle, albeit hinting at ability. One for the longer term.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Glory And Fortune48
511-8OR: 135
T: Tom LaceyJ: Nico de Boinville

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Calva D'Auge (8/13), Faire Part Sivola (6/4), Glory And Fortune (7/4), Look Alive (14/1), The Rosary Flyer (25/1), Sandro Botticelli (25/1), Forever Des Long (33/1), Russian Exile (40/1), Jewelinthename (50/1), Sambella (80/1), Azari (80/1), How's The Cricket (100/1), Ashley Hollow (100/1), Himemiya (100/1), Panatos (125/1), Gates Pass (125/1), Mr Minerals (125/1), Ioweu (125/1)

Verdict

The penalised runners appear to have this contest between them, and they are not easy to split. GLORY AND FORTUNE was behind Calva D'Auge at Haydock in November, but shaped at least as well as that rival, and is less exposed, so gets a narrow vote. The race which Faire Part Sivola won at Leicester was of lesser merit, but he did it impressively, and wouldn't need to improve much to be a match for the other pair.
  1. Glory And Fortune
  2. Calva D'Auge
  3. Faire Part Sivola

Video Replay

