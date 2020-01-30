14:55 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Best effort to date when second to Thebannerkingrebel in a Listed race at Haydock in November, where he had an unlucky Glory And Fortune just behind. Not disgraced in Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle last time, and every chance here.
Bumper winner on debut, and quite impressive when winning on hurdles debut at Leicester, beating the odds-on Trincomalee by 6L. That form has yet to work out, but he's not taken lightly.
One of a quartet in the race from the stable, and a fair if temperamental sort at up to 1½m on the Flat. Tried over hurdles for Paul Nicholls in 2016, but tailed off and unseated his rider in two starts.
Has finished no better than tenth in a bumper and a novice hurdle at Taunton to date, but has shaped better than the margin beaten on both occasions, and is the type to do better when the penny drops.
A regressive handicapper on the Flat and hasn't shown much sparkle in a handful of starts for his current yard. Tailed off on hurdles now at Exeter, and hard to warm to in this sphere.
Has shown only poor form in a couple of bumpers, and while he may do better down the line, he is not one to be interested in here.
By Califet out of an unraced half-sister to very smart 3m hurdler Monksland. Pedigree suggests long-term potential, but yard rarely rushes it's younger recruits, and best watched on debut.
Brother to the useful Ardlethen, he won his only point-to-point start in Ireland, and changed hands thereafter for decent money. Has been beaten a fair way in three starts under rules to date, however, and looks a long-term project.
Regressive on the Flat and finished last at Taunton on hurdles debut. Fared a little better there on latest start, but of no interest until qualified for handicaps.
Modest Flat stayer at his best, and finished 28L last of 10 to Shall We Go Now in a maiden at Taunton on hurdling debut. No appeal.
Pasternak gelding who was well beaten in a Plumpton bumper last month, and fared little better making hurdles bow over C&D early this month, albeit shaping better than the bare result. Needs time.
Useful stayer on the Flat in his prime, but not the force of old of late, and has run to just a poor level in two starts over hurdles. Of more interest when gaining a handicap mark in this sphere.
€45,000 purchase out of a bumper winner. Had a breathing operation before finishing well held in a warm bumper at Warwick early this month, and not judged prematurely on that run.
Has a modest pedigree which suggests stamina, and was soundly beaten in a Hereford bumper on her racecourse bow last month.
Newcomer by Shirocco out of a maiden by Lomitas who stayed 3m over hurdles. Quite late to make her racecourse bow and fitting of a hood suggests she might not be straightforward.
Merely hinted at ability in bumpers, and was tailed-off last on hurdles bow at Taunton earlier this month.
Both starts to date have come at Fontwell., and she has been well beaten in a mares bumper and a novice hurdle, albeit hinting at ability. One for the longer term.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Calva D'Auge (8/13), Faire Part Sivola (6/4), Glory And Fortune (7/4), Look Alive (14/1), The Rosary Flyer (25/1), Sandro Botticelli (25/1), Forever Des Long (33/1), Russian Exile (40/1), Jewelinthename (50/1), Sambella (80/1), Azari (80/1), How's The Cricket (100/1), Ashley Hollow (100/1), Himemiya (100/1), Panatos (125/1), Gates Pass (125/1), Mr Minerals (125/1), Ioweu (125/1)
Verdict
- Glory And Fortune
- Calva D'Auge
- Faire Part Sivola
