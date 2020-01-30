Verdict

Glory And Fortune Calva D'Auge Faire Part Sivola

The penalised runners appear to have this contest between them, and they are not easy to split.was behindat Haydock in November, but shaped at least as well as that rival, and is less exposed, so gets a narrow vote. The race whichwon at Leicester was of lesser merit, but he did it impressively, and wouldn't need to improve much to be a match for the other pair.