14:20 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Gained a third win over fences when winning over further here in October on his seasonal debut. Not disgraced in Becher Chase at Aintree next time, but looks vulnerable under his big weight.
Won over much shorter at Exeter last season, and better effort this term when second of 10 to Captain Drake over 3m there last time. Should stay this extra distance, and claims if doing so.
Finally got his act together when winning and Exeter handicap over 3m by 13L last season. Unseated on reappearance but still unexposed at this stage and capable if he can hold his jumping together.
Impressive at Carlisle on his return, looking set to make mark in better company. Has disappointed since, but travelled well for a long way in the Welsh National, and this represents an easier task.
Won over C&D last season when looking a horse on the up, but has proved rather disappointing since, albeit faced with some stiff tasks. Still young enough to get back on track, and not dismissed.
Won both his starts in handicap chases last season, but hiked up a harsh 26lb for doing so, and has finished well held so far this season. Remains 10lb above his last winning mark.
Jumping can let him down, but he had shaped well before tipping up in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time, and cheekpieces he wore there are retained. Claims if avoiding mistakes.
Lightly raced over fences, and showed improved form in first-time blinkers when landing a C&D handicap on Boxing Day. Full value for that success, and will make a bold bid to double up off 5lb higher.
Has won twice over fences for Francois Nicolle, including a handicap at Craon in August. Runner-up on next two starts, and in with every chance when falling late last time. Market will guide on debut for new connections.
Thorough stayer who won a marathon handicap at Exeter in the spring, and also landed the Southern National at Fontwell last time by a neck from Captain Cattistock. Possible he'll find this trip a little sharp round here, but can't be ignored.
Won staying handicap chases at Wetherby and Sedgefield in 2018/19 for Neil Mulholland, and better form in defeat of late, finding only Copperhead too good in the Mandarin Chase at Newbury last month. Remains well treated, and shortlisted.
Form over fences has been patchy for a while, and although he's managed to string together a couple of solid efforts of late, he is facing stiffer competition here, and is out of the handicap to boot.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Worthy Farm (3/1), Moving In Style (3/1), One Of Us (13/2), Reikers Island (8/1), Darlac (10/1), The Kings Writ (14/1), Coningsby (14/1), Elan De Balme (16/1), Pop Rockstar (16/1), Cyclop (16/1), Wandrin Star (20/1), Commodore (25/1)
Verdict
- Worthy Farm
- Moving In Style
- Darlac
