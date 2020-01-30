Meetings

14:20 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Unique Financial Planning Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 3m 1f 30y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£16,245.002nd£4,770.003rd£2,385.004th£1,192.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 49.58sOff time:14:20:26
1
Wandrin Start54
911-12OR: 138C
20/1
T: K C BaileyJ: David Bass

Gained a third win over fences when winning over further here in October on his seasonal debut. Not disgraced in Becher Chase at Aintree next time, but looks vulnerable under his big weight.

Last RunWatch last race
2
The Kings Writ29
911-11OR: 137
14/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: Mr Joshua Newman (7)

Won over much shorter at Exeter last season, and better effort this term when second of 10 to Captain Drake over 3m there last time. Should stay this extra distance, and claims if doing so.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Coningsbyp54
711-10OR: 136
14/1
T: Tom LaceyJ: S Bowen

Finally got his act together when winning and Exeter handicap over 3m by 13L last season. Unseated on reappearance but still unexposed at this stage and capable if he can hold his jumping together.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Pop Rockstart34
811-9OR: 135D
16/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Impressive at Carlisle on his return, looking set to make mark in better company. Has disappointed since, but travelled well for a long way in the Welsh National, and this represents an easier task.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Reikers Island69
711-6OR: 132BFCD
8/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

Won over C&D last season when looking a horse on the up, but has proved rather disappointing since, albeit faced with some stiff tasks. Still young enough to get back on track, and not dismissed.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Commodore29
811-6OR: 132
25/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Won both his starts in handicap chases last season, but hiked up a harsh 26lb for doing so, and has finished well held so far this season. Remains 10lb above his last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Darlacp19
711-4OR: 130
10/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Adrian Heskin

Jumping can let him down, but he had shaped well before tipping up in the Classic Chase at Warwick last time, and cheekpieces he wore there are retained. Claims if avoiding mistakes.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Worthy Farmb35
711-4OR: 130CD
3/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Lightly raced over fences, and showed improved form in first-time blinkers when landing a C&D handicap on Boxing Day. Full value for that success, and will make a bold bid to double up off 5lb higher.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Elan De Balme67
611-0OR: 126
16/1
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Has won twice over fences for Francois Nicolle, including a handicap at Craon in August. Runner-up on next two starts, and in with every chance when falling late last time. Market will guide on debut for new connections.

Last RunWatch last race
10
One Of Us74
810-8OR: 120
13/2
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Thorough stayer who won a marathon handicap at Exeter in the spring, and also landed the Southern National at Fontwell last time by a neck from Captain Cattistock. Possible he'll find this trip a little sharp round here, but can't be ignored.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Moving In Style33
910-6OR: 118D
3/1
T: R WalfordJ: James Bowen

Won staying handicap chases at Wetherby and Sedgefield in 2018/19 for Neil Mulholland, and better form in defeat of late, finding only Copperhead too good in the Mandarin Chase at Newbury last month. Remains well treated, and shortlisted.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Cyclopp,t35
910-0OR: 110
16/1
T: David DennisJ: Jack Tudor (5)

Form over fences has been patchy for a while, and although he's managed to string together a couple of solid efforts of late, he is facing stiffer competition here, and is out of the handicap to boot.

Betting

Forecast

Worthy Farm (3/1), Moving In Style (3/1), One Of Us (13/2), Reikers Island (8/1), Darlac (10/1), The Kings Writ (14/1), Coningsby (14/1), Elan De Balme (16/1), Pop Rockstar (16/1), Cyclop (16/1), Wandrin Star (20/1), Commodore (25/1)

Verdict

WORTHY FARM was equipped with blinkers when landing a handicap chase over C&D on Boxing Day, and this improving young chaser has not been hammered in going up just 5lb for that win. He has plenty more to offer, and appeals as being well able to double his tally over fences. Moving In Style was better than ever when second in the Mandarin Chase at Newbury, and has been left on the same mark, so is shortlisted, along with Darlac, who represents the same connections as the horse who beat him there.
  1. Worthy Farm
  2. Moving In Style
  3. Darlac

