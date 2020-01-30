Meetings

16:55 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Calais - Monte
  • 1m 2f 205y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€18,270.002nd€5,800.003rd€2,900.004th€2,030.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:58:52
1
Easy De La Criere48
68-9OR:
66/1
T: T H AlineJ: P Thieulent
2
Emeraude Del Phedo253
68-13OR:
12/1
T: P TouvaisJ: M Tijou
3
Eminaka36
68-9OR:
25/1
T: M SassierJ: Mlle G Godard
4
Enivrante36
68-9OR:
6/1
T: J L BigeonJ: G Lenain
5
Eau Pinlandia3
68-13OR:
9/1
T: D CordeauJ: F Guerineau
6
Ebene Du Logis10
68-13OR:
25/1
T: A HoussinJ: Mlle Noemie Hardy
7
Empress Pat19
68-9OR:
18/1
T: C H MottierJ: L Balu
8
Elsa De L'Eveche55
68-13OR:
9/1
T: B AngotJ: M Pean
9
Europa Blue38
68-13OR:
28/1
T: A PereiraJ: Mlle Ch Callico
10
Elmina Bella23
68-13OR:
14/1
T: M HueJ: A Voisin
11
Evasion Castelets280
68-13OR:
40/1
T: P TerryJ: J d Ferreira
12
Ecosse Bleue58
68-9OR:
9/1
T: Hughes LevesqueJ: Mlle T Levesque
13
Eragonne Maybe36
68-9OR:
6/1
T: P L DesaunetteJ: Mlle L Planchenault
14
Euskara143
68-9OR:
10/3
T: F WallinJ: M Grumetz
15
Enanie Du Ried10
68-13OR:
4/1
T: J Ph DucherJ: Mlle M Ducre

Betting

Forecast

Euskara (10/3), Enanie Du Ried (4/1), Enivrante (6/1), Eragonne Maybe (6/1), Ecosse Bleue (9/1), Eau Pinlandia (9/1), Elsa De L'Eveche (9/1), Emeraude Del Phedo (12/1), Elmina Bella (14/1), Empress Pat (18/1), Ebene Du Logis (25/1), Eminaka (25/1), Europa Blue (28/1), Evasion Castelets (40/1), Easy De La Criere (66/1)

