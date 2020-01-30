Meetings

15:45 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Chambery - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€27,090.002nd€8,600.003rd€4,300.004th€3,010.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Estoc Nogentais14
60-0OR:
40/1
T: J GuelpaJ: J Guelpa
2
Elvis Berry26
60-0OR:
20/1
T: D M OlivierJ: M Abrivard
3
Elegant Farcap19
60-0OR:
66/1
T: C H MaryJ: C H A Mary
5
Eminent D'Orgeres26
60-0OR:
11/2
T: C H ClinJ: A Abrivard
6
Eolien De Chenu26
60-0OR:
11/1
T: C H MalletJ: E Raffin
7
Et Pourtant36
60-0OR:
50/1
T: L B MartinJ: Guillaume Martin
8
Esprit Mystic31
60-0OR:
8/1
T: A DesmottesJ: Arnaud Desmottes
9
Elorius De Guez5
60-0OR:
10/3
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
10
Extra Du Chatelet37
60-0OR:
25/1
T: A De JesusJ: D Thomain
11
Eclair De Kerosay10
60-0OR:
12/1
T: E T LefrancJ: Et Lefranc
12
Escort Boy31
60-0OR:
11/1
T: V SeguinJ: F Lecanu
13
Erebor30
60-0OR:
28/1
T: J NiskanenJ: F Ouvrie
14
Espoir D'Avril30
60-0OR:
9/1
T: M IzaacJ: J Ph Monclin
15
Excel D'Amour272
60-0OR:
33/1
T: S GuaratoJ: H Monthule
16
El Santo Haufor12
60-0OR:
5/2
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon

Non-Runners

4
Eclair De Calendes26
60-0OR: -
T: C H NicoleJ: P Y Verva

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

El Santo Haufor (5/2), Elorius De Guez (10/3), Eminent D'Orgeres (11/2), Esprit Mystic (8/1), Espoir D'Avril (9/1), Eolien De Chenu (11/1), Escort Boy (11/1), Eclair De Kerosay (12/1), Eclair De Calendes (15/1), Elvis Berry (20/1), Extra Du Chatelet (25/1), Erebor (28/1), Excel D'Amour (33/1), Estoc Nogentais (40/1), Et Pourtant (50/1), Elegant Farcap (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

