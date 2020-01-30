Meetings
15:45 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020
1
60-0OR:
40/1
2
60-0OR:
20/1
3
60-0OR:
66/1
5
60-0OR:
11/2
6
60-0OR:
11/1
7
60-0OR:
50/1
8
60-0OR:
8/1
9
60-0OR:
10/3
10
60-0OR:
25/1
11
60-0OR:
12/1
12
60-0OR:
11/1
13
Erebor30
60-0OR:
28/1
14
60-0OR:
9/1
15
60-0OR:
33/1
16
60-0OR:
5/2
Non-Runners
4
Eclair De Calendes26
60-0OR: -
T: C H NicoleJ: P Y Verva
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
El Santo Haufor (5/2), Elorius De Guez (10/3), Eminent D'Orgeres (11/2), Esprit Mystic (8/1), Espoir D'Avril (9/1), Eolien De Chenu (11/1), Escort Boy (11/1), Eclair De Kerosay (12/1), Eclair De Calendes (15/1), Elvis Berry (20/1), Extra Du Chatelet (25/1), Erebor (28/1), Excel D'Amour (33/1), Estoc Nogentais (40/1), Et Pourtant (50/1), Elegant Farcap (66/1)
