12:50 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix De Langeais - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€42,210.002nd€13,400.003rd€6,700.004th€4,690.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:56:48
1
Defi Pierji23
70-0OR:
12/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: A Abrivard
2
Dascalia24
70-0OR:
12/1
T: A VanberghenJ: E Raffin
3
Charme De Star29
80-0OR:
40/1
T: J M MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
4
Callas Du Bouffey26
80-0OR:
20/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Abrivard
5
Altius Fortis27
100-0OR:
80/1
T: Mme G MasschaeleJ: Ph Masschaele
6
Delfino23
70-0OR:
6/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
7
Dollar Soyer33
70-0OR:
11/2
T: G ThorelJ: A Barrier
8
Casting De Chenu15
80-0OR:
12/1
T: F PellerotJ: D Thomain
9
Bloomer12
90-0OR:
100/1
T: P L DesaunetteJ: R Lamy
10
Dayana Berry33
70-0OR:
80/1
T: J M BazireJ: H Monthule
11
Diable De Vauvert12
70-0OR:
13/8
T: B Le BellerJ: G Gelormini
12
Be Bop Haufor12
90-0OR:
14/1
T: C H BigeonJ: D Bonne
13
Colt Des Essarts30
80-0OR:
9/1
T: R LagadeucJ: F Lagadeuc
14
Dragon Des Racques31
70-0OR:
50/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: Y Lebourgeois
15
Drole De Jet159
70-0OR:
50/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse
16
Balzac De L'Iton24
90-0OR:
6/1
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard

Betting

Forecast

Diable De Vauvert (13/8), Dollar Soyer (11/2), Balzac De L'Iton (6/1), Delfino (6/1), Colt Des Essarts (9/1), Dascalia (12/1), Defi Pierji (12/1), Casting De Chenu (12/1), Be Bop Haufor (14/1), Callas Du Bouffey (20/1), Charme De Star (40/1), Dragon Des Racques (50/1), Drole De Jet (50/1), Altius Fortis (80/1), Dayana Berry (80/1), Bloomer (100/1)

