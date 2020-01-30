Meetings

10:40 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

  • itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Workriders Maiden Plate
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:10:40:44
1
(1)
Gold Lightning137
59-6OR:
9/4
T: Sean TarryJ: Daniel Baase
2
(3)
Verdi7
69-6OR:
50/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: Nkosithandile Ngqwangi
3
(10)
Daylight Saverb7
69-6OR:
100/1
T: Scott KennyJ: Phenisile Mongqawa
4
(7)
Sacred Dawn
59-6OR:
16/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Xolani Ngcobo
5
(2)
Duke's Game12
49-4OR:
13/8
T: Weiho MarwingJ: Sam Mosia
6
(6)
Blue Fluteb7
49-4OR:
8/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: Madimong Isaac Duba
7
(11)
Incantation105
49-4OR:
66/1
T: Romeo FrancisJ: Kelly Fisher
8
(4)
Hamlin42
49-4OR:
40/1
T: Alec LairdJ: Goodman Fundile Dadamasi
10
(5)
Unleashed Power23
49-4OR:
100/1
T: Grant MarounJ: Phillip Mlangeni
11
(8)
Apollo Robbins14
49-4OR:
7/4
T: Fabian HabibJ: Tshepiso Matsoele

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Don Pelayo5
49-4OR: -
T: Corne SpiesJ: Phillip Maluka

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Duke's Game (13/8), Apollo Robbins (7/4), Gold Lightning (9/4), Blue Flute (8/1), Sacred Dawn (16/1), Don Pelayo (33/1), Hamlin (40/1), Verdi (50/1), Incantation (66/1), Daylight Saver (100/1), Unleashed Power (100/1)

