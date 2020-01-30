13:20 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Set some stiff tasks (in Listed and Group races) after winning on debut at Beverley (5f, good to firm) last July; finished last of five to Gold Brocade on handicap debut at Lingfield (6f) four weeks ago.
Usually a prominent racer - was always in control despite winning by just a neck at Lingfield (5f) in September; change of tactics (held up) when a closing second to Zulu Zander at Chelmsford (5f) three weeks ago; shortlisted.
Made all when a ready 2¼L winner (form modest) on debut at Kempton (5f) in October; modest since and needs to raise her game on handicap debut (second start for Richard Fahey).
Won on successive days on a sound surface during the summer (Bath and Catterick); sent handicapping on the AW from a challenging opening mark (77); is slowly being cut some slack by the assessor but has work to do with Augustus Caesar.
Comfortably off the mark at the sixth attempt in a 5f maiden auction at Wolverhampton in mid-December; beaten 9-4f (fifth of nine to Comeatchoo) at Kempton five days ago.
Just failed (beaten a nose) on handicap debut at Newcastle (6f); failed to back up that improved effort back there (7f) a fortnight ago; can cope with the drop back to 5f on Fibresand; would be a first ever AW (Flat) winner for Lucinda Russell.
Ultra-consistent throughout her racing career (623231) and evidently appreciates this Fibresand surface; competes off the same mark as when beating the thoroughly exposed Xian Express by ¾L in late December.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Coolagh Magic
|3
|9-7
|4/1
|Full Result
|T: R A FaheyJ: T Hamilton
Betting
Forecast
Augustus Caesar (15/8), Triple Spear (3/1), Astrozone (3/1), Seize The Time (10/1), Requiems Dream (12/1), Ballyare (16/1), Rosa (16/1)
Verdict
- Ballyare
- Augustus Caesar
- Astrozone
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.