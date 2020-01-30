Meetings

13:20 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 5)
  • 4f 214y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:59.1sOff time:13:20:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Seize The Time28
39-9OR: 77D
10/1
T: K R BurkeJ: C Lee

Set some stiff tasks (in Listed and Group races) after winning on debut at Beverley (5f, good to firm) last July; finished last of five to Gold Brocade on handicap debut at Lingfield (6f) four weeks ago.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Augustus Caesar21
39-9OR: 77D
15/8
T: D O'MearaJ: S A Gray

Usually a prominent racer - was always in control despite winning by just a neck at Lingfield (5f) in September; change of tactics (held up) when a closing second to Zulu Zander at Chelmsford (5f) three weeks ago; shortlisted.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Rosa61
39-7OR: 75D
16/1
T: R A FaheyJ: D Nolan

Made all when a ready 2¼L winner (form modest) on debut at Kempton (5f) in October; modest since and needs to raise her game on handicap debut (second start for Richard Fahey).

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Requiems Dream21
39-4OR: 72D
12/1
T: M JohnstonJ: F Norton

Won on successive days on a sound surface during the summer (Bath and Catterick); sent handicapping on the AW from a challenging opening mark (77); is slowly being cut some slack by the assessor but has work to do with Augustus Caesar.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(7)
Triple Spear5
39-3OR: 71BFD
3/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Comfortably off the mark at the sixth attempt in a 5f maiden auction at Wolverhampton in mid-December; beaten 9-4f (fifth of nine to Comeatchoo) at Kempton five days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Ballyaret14
39-0OR: 68
16/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: T Eaves

Just failed (beaten a nose) on handicap debut at Newcastle (6f); failed to back up that improved effort back there (7f) a fortnight ago; can cope with the drop back to 5f on Fibresand; would be a first ever AW (Flat) winner for Lucinda Russell.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Astrozone32
38-12OR: 66CD
3/1
T: B SmartJ: G Lee

Ultra-consistent throughout her racing career (623231) and evidently appreciates this Fibresand surface; competes off the same mark as when beating the thoroughly exposed Xian Express by ¾L in late December.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Coolagh Magic39-74/1Full Result
T: R A FaheyJ: T Hamilton

Betting

Forecast

Augustus Caesar (15/8), Triple Spear (3/1), Astrozone (3/1), Seize The Time (10/1), Requiems Dream (12/1), Ballyare (16/1), Rosa (16/1)

Verdict

Lucinda Russell has saddled only two turf Flat winners previously (Hamilton & Newcastle) so BALLYARE would be her first ever Flat winner on an artificial racing surface. He went mightily close on his handicap debut at Newcastle (6f) before failing to back up that effort over 7f. However, dropped back in trip on a more demanding surface he can be expected to be finishing strongly in a race which potentially won't take too much winning. Shorter priced alternatives include Augustus Caesar and the ultra-consistent (if a shade exposed) Astrozone.
  1. Ballyare
  2. Augustus Caesar
  3. Astrozone

Video Replay

