Meetings

23:31 Santa Anita Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:32:12
1
(1)
You'reright Again19
38-10OR: 72D
9/2
T: Lloyd WickerJ: Eswan Flores
2
(2)
Bad Beat188
38-8OR: 62D
13/2
T: A KitchingmanJ: Evin Roman
3
(3)
Mosienko19
38-5OR: 87D
11/8
T: R Hess JrJ: Joel Rosario
4
(4)
Jaxon's Goldie
38-8OR:
7/2
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Abel Cedillo
5
(5)
Shootin Money29
38-10OR: 82D
5/1
T: Philip OviedoJ: Tiago Pereira
6
(6)
Baltimore Beecho19
38-10OR: 81D
16/1
T: Jorge PeribanJ: Edwin Maldonado

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mosienko (11/8), Jaxon's Goldie (7/2), You'reright Again (9/2), Shootin Money (5/1), Bad Beat (13/2), Baltimore Beecho (16/1)

