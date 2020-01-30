Meetings
23:00 Santa Anita Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
48-12OR: 85D
4/1
2
(2)
48-12OR: 76D
5/2
3
(3)
48-12OR: 92D
3/1
4
(4)
R B Eye27
48-12OR: 80
9/1
5
(5)
58-12OR: 86
9/2
6
(6)
58-12OR: 92D
14/1
7
(7)
48-12OR: 78D
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Will Dancer (5/2), Blame It On Kitty (3/1), Blue Skye Jade (4/1), Gryffindor (9/2), Brazilian Summer (15/2), R B Eye (9/1), Super Classic (14/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed