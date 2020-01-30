Meetings

21:58 Santa Anita Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:06:08
1
(1)
Diva In Charge249
48-12OR: 76
11/2
T: P EurtonJ: Rafael Bejarano
2
(2)
Palm D'Oro48
48-12OR: 52
6/1
T: Art ShermanJ: Joel Rosario
3
(3)
Chris Is Ready608
58-12OR: 53
12/1
T: W SpawrJ: Tiago Pereira
4
(4)
Mucho Macho Woman91
48-12OR: 84
11/8
T: R EllisJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
5
(5)
Mela Jones20
58-12OR: 85
11/4
T: Jack CaravaJ: Abel Cedillo
6
(6)
Kitty's Whiskers53
48-12OR: 36
9/1
T: Edwin AlvarezJ: Assael Espinoza

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Fresh Face
48-12OR: -
T: John SadlerJ: Jorge Velez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mucho Macho Woman (11/8), Mela Jones (11/4), Fresh Face (3/1), Diva In Charge (11/2), Palm D'Oro (6/1), Kitty's Whiskers (9/1), Chris Is Ready (12/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 15p in the pound

