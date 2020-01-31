Meetings

00:02 Santa Anita Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:06:11
1
(1)
Bernie's Big Boy27
38-10OR: 62
28/1
T: Marcia StortzJ: Evin Roman
3
(3)
Tallemark
38-10OR:
3/1
T: Bruce HeadleyJ: Mike Smith
4
(4)
Stir The Pot
38-10OR:
8/1
T: S KnappJ: Joel Rosario
5
(5)
Fantasy Game18
38-10OR: 85
7/1
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Abel Cedillo
6
(6)
Audace60
38-10OR: 78
7/1
T: M PuypeJ: Umberto Rispoli
7
(7)
El Diablo Rojo27
38-10OR: 84
11/2
T: Craig LewisJ: Jorge Velez (5)
8
(8)
Lightning Fast77
38-10OR: 87
6/4
T: W SpawrJ: Agapito Delgadillo

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Rawhide Rawlins
38-10OR: -
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Assael Espinoza

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lightning Fast (6/4), Tallemark (3/1), Rawhide Rawlins (5/1), El Diablo Rojo (11/2), Audace (7/1), Fantasy Game (7/1), Stir The Pot (8/1), Bernie's Big Boy (28/1)

