18:00 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020

  • Jebel Ali Port Handicap - Turf
  • 1m 2f, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner271,768.00 AED2nd102,796.00 AED3rd51,068.00 AED4th23,372.00 AED5th11,780.00 AED6th7,029.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:2m 1.56sOff time:18:00:14
1
(16)
First Nationp14
69-6OR: 105CD
10/3
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
2
(5)
Certain Lad14
49-4OR: 103CD
6/1
T: M R ChannonJ: B A Curtis
3
(7)
Gm Hopkinst21
99-3OR: 102
40/1
T: J RamadhanJ: Connor Beasley
4
(4)
Gabr21
59-1OR: 100D
22/1
T: D WatsonJ: Jim Crowley
6
(2)
Jaaref321
79-0OR: 99
50/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Dane O'Neill
7
(15)
Learn By Heart116
59-0OR: 99
100/1
T: B OlsenJ: C Lopez
8
(1)
Simsir14
49-0OR: 99D
6/4
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan
9
(3)
Mailshot14
68-8OR: 93C
16/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
10
(13)
American Graffiti202
48-7OR: 92BFD
17/2
T: C ApplebyJ: B Doyle
11
(14)
Piece Of History21
58-7OR: 92
33/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: S Hitchcott
12
(8)
Ahesta Bero111
48-5OR: 90D
14/1
T: S CrisfordJ: R Mullen
13
(10)
Almoreb42
68-5OR: 90
40/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Fernando Jara
14
(6)
Dukhant28
58-5OR: 90D
66/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: A Fresu
15
(12)
Global Heat256
48-5OR: 90D
9/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: Harry Bentley

Non-Runners

5
(11)
Rastrelli21
59-1OR: 100
T: S CrisfordJ: James Doyle
16
(9)
Sendeed28
48-5OR: 90
T: S bin SuroorJ: T P O'Shea

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Simsir (6/4), First Nation (10/3), Certain Lad (6/1), American Graffiti (17/2), Global Heat (9/1), Rastrelli (10/1), Ahesta Bero (14/1), Mailshot (16/1), Gabr (22/1), Sendeed (28/1), Piece Of History (33/1), Gm Hopkins (40/1), Almoreb (40/1), Jaaref (50/1), Dukhan (66/1), Learn By Heart (100/1)

