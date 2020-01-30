Meetings
18:00 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(16)
First Nationp14
69-6OR: 105CD
10/3
2
(5)
49-4OR: 103CD
6/1
3
(7)
Gm Hopkinst21
99-3OR: 102
40/1
4
(4)
Gabr21
59-1OR: 100D
22/1
6
(2)
Jaaref321
79-0OR: 99
50/1
7
(15)
59-0OR: 99
100/1
8
(1)
Simsir14
49-0OR: 99D
6/4
9
(3)
Mailshot14
68-8OR: 93C
16/1
10
(13)
48-7OR: 92BFD
17/2
11
(14)
58-7OR: 92
33/1
12
(8)
Ahesta Bero111
48-5OR: 90D
14/1
13
(10)
Almoreb42
68-5OR: 90
40/1
14
(6)
Dukhant28
58-5OR: 90D
66/1
15
(12)
Global Heat256
48-5OR: 90D
9/1
Non-Runners
5
(11)
Rastrelli21
59-1OR: 100
T: S CrisfordJ: James Doyle
16
(9)
Sendeed28
48-5OR: 90
T: S bin SuroorJ: T P O'Shea
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Simsir (6/4), First Nation (10/3), Certain Lad (6/1), American Graffiti (17/2), Global Heat (9/1), Rastrelli (10/1), Ahesta Bero (14/1), Mailshot (16/1), Gabr (22/1), Sendeed (28/1), Piece Of History (33/1), Gm Hopkins (40/1), Almoreb (40/1), Jaaref (50/1), Dukhan (66/1), Learn By Heart (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:30 Charles Town
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed