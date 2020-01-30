Meetings

17:25 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Al Shindagha Sprint Sponsored By Dp World UAE Region (Group 3) - Dirt
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner402,620.00 AED2nd152,292.00 AED3rd75,652.00 AED4th34,623.00 AED5th17,452.00 AED6th10,418.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:1m 11.41sOff time:17:25:22
1
(1)
Gladiator King28
49-2OR: 110CD
6/1
T: S SeemarJ: M Barzalona
2
(2)
Alfredo Arcanoh,t48
69-0OR: 102D
33/1
T: D MarnaneJ: P Cosgrave
3
(3)
Ibn Malik28
79-0OR: 108CD
7/2
T: M Al MheiriJ: Jim Crowley
4
(4)
I Kirk200
69-0OR: 109CD
14/1
T: Susanne BerneklintJ: C Lopez
5
(5)
Drafted28
69-0OR: 111CD
8/11
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
6
(6)
Alkaraama6
49-0OR: 96D
33/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: Dane O'Neill
7
(7)
Truck Salesmanb,t126
49-0OR: 95D
66/1
T: D O'neillJ: Fernando Jara
8
(8)
All Out Blitzb1,t1250
59-0OR: 100D
20/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen

Betting

Forecast

Drafted (8/11), Ibn Malik (7/2), Gladiator King (6/1), I Kirk (14/1), All Out Blitz (20/1), Alkaraama (33/1), Alfredo Arcano (33/1), Truck Salesman (66/1)

