Meetings
17:25 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
49-2OR: 110CD
6/1
2
(2)
Alfredo Arcanoh,t48
69-0OR: 102D
33/1
3
(3)
79-0OR: 108CD
7/2
4
(4)
I Kirk200
69-0OR: 109CD
14/1
5
(5)
Drafted28
69-0OR: 111CD
8/11
6
(6)
49-0OR: 96D
33/1
7
(7)
Truck Salesmanb,t126
49-0OR: 95D
66/1
8
(8)
All Out Blitzb1,t1250
59-0OR: 100D
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Drafted (8/11), Ibn Malik (7/2), Gladiator King (6/1), I Kirk (14/1), All Out Blitz (20/1), Alkaraama (33/1), Alfredo Arcano (33/1), Truck Salesman (66/1)
