Meetings
15:40 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
68-5OR: 102
16/1
2
(2)
Mekong103
58-11OR: 108D
13/2
3
(3)
Dubhep,t292
58-5OR: 102C
5/1
4
(4)
Universal Orderh128
48-5OR: 108C
15/8
5
(5)
Zamaamh,t7
108-5OR: 94C
50/1
6
(6)
68-5OR: 100D
12/1
7
(7)
Dee Ex Bee117
59-6OR: 117
15/8
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dee Ex Bee (15/8), Universal Order (15/8), Dubhe (5/1), Mekong (13/2), Secret Advisor (12/1), Dubai Horizon (16/1), Zamaam (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:30 Charles Town
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed