Meetings

14:30 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Al Maktoum Challenge R2 Sponsored By Jafza (Arab Group 1) - Dirt
  • 1m 1f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner150,981.00 AED2nd57,110.00 AED3rd28,370.00 AED4th12,982.00 AED5th6,543.00 AED6th3,908.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 8.67sOff time:14:30:23
1
(1)
Goshawkev42
69-0OR: 113C
11/2
T: A HammadiJ: P Cosgrave
2
(2)
Ziyaddp42
89-0OR: 115C
5/2
T: J De Roualle (s)J: R Mullen
3
(3)
Amwajh,t42
78-9OR: 114
7/2
T: E LemartinelJ: F Veron
4
(4)
Shadda'adp,t21
69-0OR: 97
40/1
T: A MendezJ: J Rosales
5
(5)
Pikardt1,v1
69-0OR: 105
20/1
T: H Al AlawiJ: Connor Beasley
6
(6)
Af Al Sajanjlep21
79-0OR: 114C
7/2
T: Ernst OertelJ: T P O'Shea
7
(7)
Octave21
59-0OR: 92
50/1
T: A HammadiJ: Szczepan Mazur
8
(8)
Mh Rahalp21
69-0OR: 105
16/1
T: E JeanneJ: B Pinheiro
9
(9)
Cheik Roqueb21
89-0OR: 114
9/2
T: E CharpyJ: B Doyle
10
(10)
Bandarb42
79-0OR: 93
28/1
T: M JahooriJ: Fernando Jara

Betting

Forecast

Ziyadd (5/2), Amwaj (7/2), Af Al Sajanjle (7/2), Cheik Roque (9/2), Goshawke (11/2), Mh Rahal (16/1), Pikard (20/1), Bandar (28/1), Shadda'ad (40/1), Octave (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

