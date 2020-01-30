Meetings
14:30 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Goshawkev42
69-0OR: 113C
11/2
2
(2)
Ziyaddp42
89-0OR: 115C
5/2
3
(3)
Amwajh,t42
78-9OR: 114
7/2
4
(4)
Shadda'adp,t21
69-0OR: 97
40/1
5
(5)
Pikardt1,v1
69-0OR: 105
20/1
6
(6)
79-0OR: 114C
7/2
7
(7)
Octave21
59-0OR: 92
50/1
8
(8)
Mh Rahalp21
69-0OR: 105
16/1
9
(9)
Cheik Roqueb21
89-0OR: 114
9/2
10
(10)
Bandarb42
79-0OR: 93
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ziyadd (5/2), Amwaj (7/2), Af Al Sajanjle (7/2), Cheik Roque (9/2), Goshawke (11/2), Mh Rahal (16/1), Pikard (20/1), Bandar (28/1), Shadda'ad (40/1), Octave (50/1)
