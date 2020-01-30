Meetings
17:45 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
7/2
2
70-0OR:
66/1
3
90-0OR:
33/1
4
70-0OR:
11/2
5
90-0OR:
25/1
6
60-0OR:
11/4
7
80-0OR:
12/1
8
Etailo D'eam208
60-0OR:
22/1
9
100-0OR:
33/1
10
90-0OR:
5/2
11
90-0OR:
50/1
12
60-0OR:
40/1
13
100-0OR:
50/1
14
Ananda95
100-0OR:
25/1
15
100-0OR:
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Well Done La Marc (5/2), Elixir Du Rabutin (11/4), Farouk B.r. (7/2), Flash Hammering (11/2), Azur Du Lupin (12/1), Climax De Bapre (12/1), Etailo D'eam (22/1), Ananda (25/1), Blue Oaks (25/1), Be Serious (33/1), Akili Buissonay (33/1), Espoir De Bellouet (40/1), Amiral De Virmont (50/1), Bel Canto Joyeux (50/1), Duc Du Vivier (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed