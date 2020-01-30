Meetings

17:45 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix Parc Des Cevennes - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€18,900.002nd€6,000.003rd€3,000.004th€2,100.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:45:27
1
Farouk B.r.30
70-0OR:
7/2
T: J CorbanieJ: J Corbanie
2
Duc Du Vivier16
70-0OR:
66/1
T: R DespresJ: A Cury
3
Be Serious16
90-0OR:
33/1
T: J CuoqJ: J Cuoq
4
Flash Hammering10
70-0OR:
11/2
T: J WestholmJ: F Jamard
5
Blue Oaks16
90-0OR:
25/1
T: G VidalJ: G Vidal
6
Elixir Du Rabutin16
60-0OR:
11/4
T: G R HuguetJ: P Callier
7
Climax De Bapre18
80-0OR:
12/1
T: G R HuguetJ: Y A Briand
8
Etailo D'eam208
60-0OR:
22/1
T: J HuguetJ: J Huguet
9
Akili Buissonay141
100-0OR:
33/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
10
Well Done La Marc35
90-0OR:
5/2
T: B GoopJ: D Bekaert
11
Bel Canto Joyeux81
90-0OR:
50/1
T: G FournigaultJ: Mlle V Lemetayer
12
Espoir De Bellouet113
60-0OR:
40/1
T: J HuguetJ: L Lamaziere
13
Amiral De Virmont47
100-0OR:
50/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Mickael Cormy
14
Ananda95
100-0OR:
25/1
T: J CuoqJ: B Ruet
15
Azur Du Lupin67
100-0OR:
12/1
T: G R HuguetJ: Martin Cormy

Forecast

Well Done La Marc (5/2), Elixir Du Rabutin (11/4), Farouk B.r. (7/2), Flash Hammering (11/2), Azur Du Lupin (12/1), Climax De Bapre (12/1), Etailo D'eam (22/1), Ananda (25/1), Blue Oaks (25/1), Be Serious (33/1), Akili Buissonay (33/1), Espoir De Bellouet (40/1), Amiral De Virmont (50/1), Bel Canto Joyeux (50/1), Duc Du Vivier (66/1)

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
14/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
20/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

