Meetings

16:37 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix Parc Du Pilat - Attele
  • 1m 2f 41y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:42:12
1
Gandi Des Oliviers
40-0OR:
8/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
2
Gold Major29
40-0OR:
20/1
T: D JamardJ: A Tintillier
3
Ginger Sam19
40-0OR:
22/1
T: J R DelliauxJ: F Jamard
4
Galopin De Blot131
40-0OR:
25/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
5
Geronimo Des Gires
40-0OR:
13/2
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
6
Gamin Du Val16
40-0OR:
4/1
T: L LamaziereJ: L Lamaziere
7
Gillium De Ritz144
40-0OR:
50/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
8
Gold De Cahot212
40-0OR:
13/2
T: L PeltierJ: L Peltier
9
Grand Restaurant16
40-0OR:
9/1
T: F J PeltierJ: F J Peltier
10
Galant Du Ruet7
40-0OR:
5/2
T: M BussetJ: D Bekaert
11
Gershwin155
40-0OR:
22/1
T: G RaffestinJ: G Raffestin
12
Great De Banville16
40-0OR:
5/1
T: J HuguetJ: J Huguet

Betting

Forecast

Galant Du Ruet (5/2), Gamin Du Val (4/1), Great De Banville (5/1), Gold De Cahot (13/2), Geronimo Des Gires (13/2), Gandi Des Oliviers (8/1), Grand Restaurant (9/1), Gold Major (20/1), Gershwin (22/1), Ginger Sam (22/1), Galopin De Blot (25/1), Gillium De Ritz (50/1)

