Meetings
16:37 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
8/1
2
40-0OR:
20/1
3
40-0OR:
22/1
4
40-0OR:
25/1
5
40-0OR:
13/2
6
40-0OR:
4/1
7
40-0OR:
50/1
8
40-0OR:
13/2
9
40-0OR:
9/1
10
40-0OR:
5/2
11
Gershwin155
40-0OR:
22/1
12
40-0OR:
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Galant Du Ruet (5/2), Gamin Du Val (4/1), Great De Banville (5/1), Gold De Cahot (13/2), Geronimo Des Gires (13/2), Gandi Des Oliviers (8/1), Grand Restaurant (9/1), Gold Major (20/1), Gershwin (22/1), Ginger Sam (22/1), Galopin De Blot (25/1), Gillium De Ritz (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
