15:27 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix Parc De La Haute Vallee De Chevreuse - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:30:56
2
Esperanza De Venzo5
60-0OR:
16/1
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard
3
Elite De Bel Air5
60-0OR:
50/1
T: O MerleJ: Mlle L Fernandez
4
Esperanza Loulou5
60-0OR:
40/1
T: J p PralusJ: J P Pralus
5
Elite De Bas10
60-0OR:
22/1
T: R MourlonJ: M Daougabel
6
Ethmia Venesi10
60-0OR:
25/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
7
Emeraude De Magny152
60-0OR:
18/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
8
Emeraude Du Desert55
60-0OR:
14/1
T: A TintillierJ: B Ruet
9
Evasion D'urzy10
60-0OR:
10/1
T: T AguiarJ: T Aguiar
10
Elvira De Melodie80
60-0OR:
25/1
T: M BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
11
Estoy Aqui14
60-0OR:
7/2
T: N MourotJ: N Mourot
12
Erida Du Ried95
60-0OR:
11/1
T: E BouyerJ: G Bouyer
13
Eglantine Du Jour5
60-0OR:
20/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
14
Epice Ligerienne10
60-0OR:
9/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
15
Exquise Marceaux152
60-0OR:
5/2
T: G LaurentJ: P Callier

Non-Runners

1
Elima Olfa23
60-0OR: -
T: L GoutJ: Laurent Gout

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Epice Ligerienne (9/4), Exquise Marceaux (5/2), Estoy Aqui (7/2), Evasion D'urzy (10/1), Erida Du Ried (11/1), Emeraude Du Desert (14/1), Esperanza De Venzo (16/1), Elima Olfa (16/1), Emeraude De Magny (18/1), Eglantine Du Jour (20/1), Elite De Bas (22/1), Elvira De Melodie (25/1), Ethmia Venesi (25/1), Esperanza Loulou (40/1), Elite De Bel Air (50/1)

